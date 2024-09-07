Piers Morgan asked why Kamala Harris hadn’t met Donald Trump and this guest’s magnificent comeback was simply epic

US comebacks Piers Morgan US elections

Former TV presenter turned YouTuber Piers Morgan has been ruminating on the US presidential elections, and in particular why Kamala Harris had never met his old pal, Donald Trump.

It was a question he put to former Republican high-up turned Democrat Tim Miller, and we’re very glad he did, because his guest’s magnificent comeback was simply epic.

And it really is worth watching in full (give it a second or two to properly kick in).

If you only watch one video today, let it be Tim Miller's EPIC dismantling of Trump, despite Piers Morgan's *best* efforts to try to interrupt him. This is GLORIOUS.pic.twitter.com/hjJr9btAU1 — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) September 6, 2024

At which point the referee presumably intervened to stop the fight.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Tim Miller destroy Piers Morgan on his own show. pic.twitter.com/dvgzeOWjjc — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) September 6, 2024

2.

Tim did here exactly what people must do when taking with or debating Trump. Talk over them. Trump does it constantly. He expects you to be quiet just like Piers does here. Every time Piers tries to but-in Tim just keeps going — never allowing Piers to get a word in. Trump… https://t.co/5z43nt7hkY — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) September 6, 2024

3.

That's how you do it.

Dude was on fire. pic.twitter.com/tHgsPuFzuw — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 6, 2024

4.

This was a twofer. Not only did he dismantled Trump he shut up Piers Morgan at the same time. — James Bradley (@jbradmayo68) September 6, 2024

5.

Tim did not say one inaccurate thing, but it doesn’t matter when you’re talking to a cult. Still, proud of you Tim! — Ed T. (@EdTNYC820) September 6, 2024

6.

Not the biggest Tim Miller fan but this was a great takedown of that arrogant blowhard — Thrilling (@burdentruth) September 6, 2024

7.

When I see a tweet that contains “destroys Piers Morgan on his own program” I cannot click fast enough. @Timodc is so good at this https://t.co/71ylXvO8vO — BlondieNYVN @ Threads (@BlondieNY) September 6, 2024

8.

This is how you handle Piers! https://t.co/paJrzqp2ab — Darlyn215☮️❤️️ (@Darlyn215) September 7, 2024

9.

Thanks for having me on, Piers pic.twitter.com/w7bZ9brsvG — Redacted (@jailbreakscreen) September 6, 2024

Last word to the man himself (no, not Piers Morgan)

WATCH: @Timodc tells @piersmorgan why he left the GOP — “It’s not Conservative or classically liberal. It’s an embarrassment. A cult of one man. I’m happy I left, and everything that has happened since has validated my criticisms of the party.” pic.twitter.com/wARYXlEDKX — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 6, 2024

READ MORE

Russell Brand praying on stage with Tucker Carlson prompted no end of funny comebacks but this one beat all-comers

Source @BlueATLGeorgia