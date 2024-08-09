Of the many excellent takedowns of Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo’s Magarific comment on Kamala Harris’s race, one took the limelight

Politics actors MAGA

If there were an Oscar for Dumbest Take of the Day, Kevin Sorbo would have to dedicate a room to his statuettes.

The Hercules actor, anti-vaxxer and Trump cultist never misses an opportunity to post his ‘Pick me, Donald’ boot-licking garbage – and we’re only saying ‘boot’ because we’re polite.

Here are a few of his horrendous public self-soilings.

On Joe Biden cancelling student debt.

On CNN ending its CNN+ streaming service.

On Covid rules about masks and restricted tables in restaurants.

You can see what processing power he’s working with.

He continued his streak of saying the stupid part out loud when he weighed in on the row caused by Donald Trump saying Kamala Harris used to be Indian, then became black.

Brace yourself –

We’re struggling to believe that Team Trump doesn’t understand the effect of the Vice President having both Indian and Jamaican heritage, so what we’re left with is an attempt to weaponise racism. Again.

Here’s what people had to say about Sorbo’s Herculean effort to be offensive.

1.

Conservativism is pretty much just slur management at this point. https://t.co/j3HdpSUYdi — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 9, 2024

2.

If we could put as much thought into solving climate change as reactionaries do to coming up with scenarios where they can hear the n-word, the planet could be saved https://t.co/zDIxXL1HbQ — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 9, 2024

3.

they’re inventing new forms of of race science https://t.co/nfEE6wLmYk — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 9, 2024

4.

I don't see how Kamala Harris escapes this ingenious trap. https://t.co/4BFgJKR6Bz — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) August 9, 2024

5.

This is a desperate and pathetic attempt by Kevin to stay relevent. But $5 says society's lowest common denominator eats it up. — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) August 9, 2024

But this comment from Jeff Tiedrich hit the sweet spot.

if you're really an actor, let's see you pass an audition — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 9, 2024

Here are a few reactions to Jeff’s savage, but deserved, burn.

6.

Pretty sure he's not a lawyer either since it doesn't look like he's ever passed a bar. — The Good Hearted Chef (@ex_fat_guy) August 9, 2024

7.

I think he used to be an actor. Maybe @RealLucyLawless can get him a job as a dead body on My Life is Murder. https://t.co/mNbKeCILER — Elcabronreynoso1 (@Elcabronreynos1) August 9, 2024

8.

First, he would have to possess the talent to land an audition. — Scott67 (@Scott_Staup) August 9, 2024

9.

Bonus points if it can be for a project he isn't directing and producing. — ThatDamnedTiersel (@ThatTiersel) August 9, 2024

10.

You win, Jeff! — Miss Midnight ☮️ (@JoHoad1) August 9, 2024

11.

This sums it up rather well.

And this.

We've become far too estranged from the concept of shame. https://t.co/EoH14bEPJn — Nick ✨ (@slothropsmap) August 9, 2024

Don’t feel too sorry for Kevin Sorbo. He’s probably got Chachi and Hulk Hogan to tell him he’s really smart and has all the good ideas.

Source Jeff Tiedrich Image Screengrab