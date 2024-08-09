Politics actors MAGA

Of the many excellent takedowns of Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo’s Magarific comment on Kamala Harris’s race, one took the limelight

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 9th, 2024

If there were an Oscar for Dumbest Take of the Day, Kevin Sorbo would have to dedicate a room to his statuettes.

The Hercules actor, anti-vaxxer and Trump cultist never misses an opportunity to post his ‘Pick me, Donald’ boot-licking garbage – and we’re only saying ‘boot’ because we’re polite.

Here are a few of his horrendous public self-soilings.

On Joe Biden cancelling student debt.

So my body my choice… except for when it comes to student loan debt? That’s when someone else should step in?

On CNN ending its CNN+ streaming service.

If CNN+ had pronouns they’d be was/were.

On Covid rules about masks and restricted tables in restaurants.

It’s harder to get into some restaurants in New York than it is to vote.

You can see what processing power he’s working with.

He continued his streak of saying the stupid part out loud when he weighed in on the row caused by Donald Trump saying Kamala Harris used to be Indian, then became black.

Brace yourself –

If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves.

We’re struggling to believe that Team Trump doesn’t understand the effect of the Vice President having both Indian and Jamaican heritage, so what we’re left with is an attempt to weaponise racism. Again.

Here’s what people had to say about Sorbo’s Herculean effort to be offensive.

But this comment from Jeff Tiedrich hit the sweet spot.

Here are a few reactions to Jeff’s savage, but deserved, burn.

This sums it up rather well.

And this.

Don’t feel too sorry for Kevin Sorbo. He’s probably got Chachi and Hulk Hogan to tell him he’s really smart and has all the good ideas.

