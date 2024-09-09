This person wants to tell their boss a colleague has a new job offer – 17 responses worthy of a raise

Life work

Office politics can be a minefield, no doubt.

But there are some aspects of working life that one would think are no-brainers.

No fish in the canteen microwave. No bare feet in the office. And no ratting up co-workers who are looking for other jobs.

Alas, one office drone at Apple never got the memo, and posed this question earlier this week.

what the hell wrong with you pic.twitter.com/OD3WkgXKB8 — gon (@chinesegon) July 18, 2024

Happily, the responses were swift and brutal, which may sustain your faith in humanity for a little while longer.

1.

2.

Literally the person who told the teacher they forgot to assign homework — Dan Nouement (@nomanautomata) July 18, 2024

3.

Good reminder that “work friends” are not your friends. — Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) July 18, 2024

4.

5.

If someone did this to me I would literally deny it, then involve HR saying a coworker is trying to defame you for some reason. Then of course I would quit and go to the competitor. — GenevaInvestor (@GenevaInvestor) July 18, 2024

6.

Hahaha I used to work with a guy like this. He was a communist, couldn’t upsell to save his life, and would tell the boss anything and everything. Talking to him was like talking to a loudspeaker hahaha — drivespace (@drivespace_) July 18, 2024

7.

Some1 at work I trusted did this to me once when I walked in after an interview. Warned him that if he told any1 I’d take him down with me. My mgr took me aside and said it was 2 mates who said, but she made the mistake of mentioning the salary. Only Adam in finance once knew… https://t.co/k6GbbF9txR — Mark Lanley (@markintime) July 19, 2024

8.

Whatever you do, don’t ever open your personal email or browse personal stuff on a work machine. Some people just don’t mind their business when you share your screen. #bootlickers https://t.co/0F3fI8EKWw — HUMAN (@kaywy) July 19, 2024

9.