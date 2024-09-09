Life work

This person wants to tell their boss a colleague has a new job offer – 17 responses worthy of a raise

Poke Reporter. Updated September 9th, 2024

Office politics can be a minefield, no doubt.

But there are some aspects of working life that one would think are no-brainers.

No fish in the canteen microwave.

No bare feet in the office.

And no ratting up co-workers who are looking for other jobs.

Alas, one office drone at Apple never got the memo, and posed this question earlier this week.

Happily, the responses were swift and brutal, which may sustain your faith in humanity for a little while longer.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

