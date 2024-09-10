People have been sharing their ‘cheat codes’ for getting the most out of life – 23 hacks to help you advance to the next level

Life Ask Reddit life hacks

Life can be difficult, and wisdom usually only comes with age and experience, but what if you could be given a cheat code which would allow you access to some worldly insight without having to go through the pain of gaining it?

Over on AskReddit user Lowertier4848 asked:

‘What is something that feels like a ‘cheat code’ in life, but most people don’t realise it?’

And was given plenty of sagacious replies that will help you hack your way to a Zen state of mind.

1.

‘Listening to understand, not to reply. This is all the vast majority of people need for you to be on their good side.’

–SpecialSauceSal

2.

‘Learning how to say no without feeling guilty is like a life cheat code it saves you so much time energy and stress.’

–Valentinaiuiu

3.

‘Admitting when you are wrong. So many people have had their reputations, careers, relationships, etc. ruined because they just can’t bring themselves to say “Sorry, I messed up/was incorrect.”

There will always be people who will continue to hate you even after you’ve acknowledged your mistake, simply because they got their own problems. But the damage from never acknowledging it at all is far worse.’

–Karnakite

4.

‘Asking for help.’

–justtrustmeokay

5.

‘Getting enough sleep. It’s like a secret hack for everything—productivity, mood, health.’

–lusciousxogirl

6.

‘Showering when you’re feeling down about yourself or mildly depressed. Shower, then go outside for a walk, get some air. It does wonders.’

–NotEvilCaligula

7.

‘Be likeable at work. It’s more important than what you do. ‘

-space_manatee

8.

‘One of the biggest cheat codes in life that people don’t seem to realize? Being kind to people, even when you don’t have to be. Seriously, it’s like a life hack with hidden bonuses.

People tend to remember those who made them feel good, whether it’s a compliment, a simple “How’s your day?” or just listening when they’re having a rough one. It opens doors, creates opportunities, and builds connections in ways that are more powerful than people think.

Also, being kind doesn’t just help others; it makes *you* feel better too. It’s like a cheat code for leveling up in life, and it’s free!’

–External_Hamster3621

9.

‘Learning how to make use of all the free stuff provided by the local library – audiobooks, movie rentals, museum tickets, access to major newspaper publications, free wifi hotspot rentals, tax assistance, etc, etc, etc.’

–mysteriouswayz

10.

‘Being in shape. It’s beyond looks. It’s being able to move freely and without pain. It’s being able to clothes shop anywhere. It’s staying youthful into your 50s.’

–Avocado-Toast-93

11.

‘Daily purchase of coffee vs making it at home is a no brainer. One could afford an excellent machine, top quality beans, and still come out ahead financially.’

–rayrayrayray

12.

‘Biking to and from work or school. One of the very rare life trifectas, you get exercise, you get to treat the environment better and you get to save commuting expenses.’

–scrubjays