21 funny responses to Donald Trump’s ‘concept of a plan’ for healthcare

US donald trump

Although he didn’t exactly light up the room with any of his debate performance, one particularly poor response from Donald Trump was in response to a push from Linsey Davis to be clear on his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

DAVIS: You still do not have a plan? TRUMP: I have concepts of a plan pic.twitter.com/hRCQwsQSnK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

In fact, he’s been saying that since he became President elect in 2016. Here he is using the same trick back in 2019.

Best @ABC Fact Check Of The Night #Debate2024 Trump had "the concept" of a plan for "phenomenal healthcare" in June 2019 and said he would announce it in 2 months…5 years ago@LinseyDavis: So, just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan TRUMP: I have concepts of a plan! https://t.co/557ai2rcBM pic.twitter.com/ysp575Mpwt — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 11, 2024

It’s probably best not to hold your breath while you wait for details. Think of it as Boris Johnson‘s oven-ready Brexit deal.

Q: When are we going to be hearing about Trump's 'concept of a plan' on health care? Trump press secretary: In the not too distant future Q: Do you have a date? Trump press secretary: No pic.twitter.com/13reUrAeTF — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

It may not give Americans much hope of a better healthcare payment sytem, but it gave Twitter/X a lot of joke fodder.

1.

My boss: Do you have a plan? Me: I have a concept of a plan. My boss: pic.twitter.com/HOBHWNPJAK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024

2.

The concept of a plan pic.twitter.com/dWl4FsqTMV — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) September 11, 2024

3.

"I have a concept of a plan, and you'll be hearing about it in the not so distant future" – Me, writing a grant application — Ramón Garibaldo Valdéz (@GaribaldoValdez) September 11, 2024

4.

I have a concept of a plan to make a million dollars. — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 11, 2024

5.

The bank: When can we expect your mortgage payment? Me: I have a concept of a plan. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2024

6.

Me building my newest deck with “a concept of a plan” pic.twitter.com/9wVmHkQ63L — Voxy (@VoxyTwitch) September 11, 2024

7.

Me moving to Arrakis with "a concept of a plan" pic.twitter.com/qyANld1hNW — Matt Caron (@heyitsMattCaron) September 11, 2024

8.

"I have a concept of a plan" – Donald Trump#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/ZpTUDvaVZs — Britani Lee (@Britani_Lee) September 11, 2024

9.

"I have the concept of a plan!" pic.twitter.com/JPMvt2DFjr — Andrew Coleman Francis (@AndrewCFrancis) September 11, 2024

10.

“I have concepts of a plan” The concept: pic.twitter.com/Ag0UgUlDUf — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) September 11, 2024

11.