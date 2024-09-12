21 funny responses to Donald Trump’s ‘concept of a plan’ for healthcare
Although he didn’t exactly light up the room with any of his debate performance, one particularly poor response from Donald Trump was in response to a push from Linsey Davis to be clear on his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
DAVIS: You still do not have a plan?
TRUMP: I have concepts of a plan pic.twitter.com/hRCQwsQSnK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024
In fact, he’s been saying that since he became President elect in 2016. Here he is using the same trick back in 2019.
Best @ABC Fact Check Of The Night #Debate2024
Trump had "the concept" of a plan for "phenomenal healthcare" in June 2019 and said he would announce it in 2 months…5 years ago@LinseyDavis: So, just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan
TRUMP: I have concepts of a plan! https://t.co/557ai2rcBM pic.twitter.com/ysp575Mpwt
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 11, 2024
It’s probably best not to hold your breath while you wait for details. Think of it as Boris Johnson‘s oven-ready Brexit deal.
Q: When are we going to be hearing about Trump's 'concept of a plan' on health care?
Trump press secretary: In the not too distant future
Q: Do you have a date?
Trump press secretary: No pic.twitter.com/13reUrAeTF
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024
It may not give Americans much hope of a better healthcare payment sytem, but it gave Twitter/X a lot of joke fodder.
1.
My boss: Do you have a plan?
Me: I have a concept of a plan.
My boss: pic.twitter.com/HOBHWNPJAK
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024
2.
The concept of a plan pic.twitter.com/dWl4FsqTMV
— Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) September 11, 2024
3.
"I have a concept of a plan, and you'll be hearing about it in the not so distant future" – Me, writing a grant application
— Ramón Garibaldo Valdéz (@GaribaldoValdez) September 11, 2024
4.
I have a concept of a plan to make a million dollars.
— Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 11, 2024
5.
The bank: When can we expect your mortgage payment?
Me: I have a concept of a plan.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2024
6.
Me building my newest deck with “a concept of a plan” pic.twitter.com/9wVmHkQ63L
— Voxy (@VoxyTwitch) September 11, 2024
7.
Me moving to Arrakis with "a concept of a plan" pic.twitter.com/qyANld1hNW
— Matt Caron (@heyitsMattCaron) September 11, 2024
8.
"I have a concept of a plan" – Donald Trump#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/ZpTUDvaVZs
— Britani Lee (@Britani_Lee) September 11, 2024
9.
"I have the concept of a plan!" pic.twitter.com/JPMvt2DFjr
— Andrew Coleman Francis (@AndrewCFrancis) September 11, 2024
10.
“I have concepts of a plan”
The concept: pic.twitter.com/Ag0UgUlDUf
— Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) September 11, 2024
11.
Me when I have a concept of a plan pic.twitter.com/ZcSSyVHQtM
— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) September 11, 2024