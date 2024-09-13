13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter takedowns

Time now for our weekly round-up of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Record levels of divorced dad’

2. ‘Armando Iannucci takes the (dog) biscuit)’

78 seconds of pure art pic.twitter.com/xvpOgo0eCk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 11, 2024

‘Dog-whistle politics’ is meant to be just a metaphor. https://t.co/qo65GFROE1 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 11, 2024

3. ‘Wash that stain clean away’

Dear @PersilLaundry I am happy to sacrifice a few moron kids if it means I can open the bloody box. THANKS pic.twitter.com/rvo0P39w4b — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 7, 2024

Can’t stop thinking about how she’s labelling toddlers ‘morons’ but then fails to open the toddler proof box. https://t.co/NS2foorHji — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 9, 2024

4. ‘Sorbo trying to figure it out’

5. ‘First class!’

Taylor Swift emits 8,205 tons of CO2 in a year. An average American emits 16. This is who lectures us on the climate. pic.twitter.com/cQ8rZPLdvZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024

taylor is so powerful she has republicans believing in climate change https://t.co/iGZph2wZ9A — tanyel (@nba_yb_tv) September 11, 2024

6. ‘Po-Tate-o head’

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

My grandfather is from Limerick. I have the Irish passport. I will vote for you. We must do something before it’s too late. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 5, 2024

Andrew Tate telling Conor Mcgregor that he’ll vote for him to be president of Ireland ‘before it’s too late’. It’s like overhearing two five year olds in the school yard plotting to take over the whole school. pic.twitter.com/YDjtP5ygta — Martin Leahy (@TheNewReview2) September 6, 2024

7. ‘Tailor made takedown’

Imagine being excited to send your girl off to be a wh*re at a festival pic.twitter.com/FqBBm2fTHd — ᴛᴊ0ʜɴɴʏ (@jt0hny) September 8, 2024

again, i feel like guys who have no interest in clothes don’t understand that women commonly dress for other women. if you see a woman dressing in a very revealing way, they are prob doing it for their female friends. https://t.co/cw8j9bwKQM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

