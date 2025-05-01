‘Tom Waits’ and 16 other celebrity names that also work as short sentences

Twitter celebrities

When Twitter user octopus/caveman posted that he loved names that are ‘perfect little sentences’, giving the example of American gravel-voiced singer and actor Tom Waits, he was inundated with replies from his followers suggesting more celebrities who would fit the bill.

Turns out there are more people than we’d realised who have names that work as self-contained sentences and we share some of our favourites below.

I love names that are perfect little sentences like Tom Waits. — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) April 28, 2025

Amber Heard — Alpha Wolf Dagron (@AlphaWolfDagron) April 28, 2025

Britney Spears? — flameboy (@jonaspablo45) April 29, 2025

C. Thomas Howell is my favorite — FOGHAT STAN (@MikeMacRaeMike) April 28, 2025

Bill Withers — Claire Behind The Hair (@urmumsausername) April 28, 2025

Bear Grylls! — F. Scott Fitz Jesse (Johnny Utah Edition) (@FScottFitzJesse) April 28, 2025

Ben Folds — F. Scott Fitz Jesse (Johnny Utah Edition) (@FScottFitzJesse) April 28, 2025

