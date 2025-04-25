US china donald trump tariffs

Trump was asked who exactly was negotiating tariffs with China and his answer shone the brightest of lights into the White House right now

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2025

You’ll already be familiar with Donald Trump’s obsession with tariffs, throwing around import taxes like an unwelcome wedding guest with a giant bag of confetti.

If Trump thought America’s trading partners were going to roll over and give in then he was wrong, very wrong, and nowhere does this appear to be more apparent than with China.

But never fear because Trump says trade talks are definitely happening with China – they are! – despite China pouring scorn on the suggestion. So it was only natural that Trump was asked who exactly was doing the negotiations? And his answer shone the brightest of lights into the White House right now.

100% the art of the deal right there, folks!

And we very much liked this, from @NicolleDWallace on MSNBC.

