Trump was asked who exactly was negotiating tariffs with China and his answer shone the brightest of lights into the White House right now

You’ll already be familiar with Donald Trump’s obsession with tariffs, throwing around import taxes like an unwelcome wedding guest with a giant bag of confetti.

If Trump thought America’s trading partners were going to roll over and give in then he was wrong, very wrong, and nowhere does this appear to be more apparent than with China.

But never fear because Trump says trade talks are definitely happening with China – they are! – despite China pouring scorn on the suggestion. So it was only natural that Trump was asked who exactly was doing the negotiations? And his answer shone the brightest of lights into the White House right now.

Reporter: “[China is] saying it’s fake news that trade talks are happening.” Trump: “Well, they had a meeting this morning.” Reporter: “Who’s they?” Trump: “I can’t tell you. It doesn’t matter who they is.” pic.twitter.com/lwXsm06gUl — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 24, 2025

100% the art of the deal right there, folks!

I thought the Trump administration abolished pronouns — Jεnniε D (@ergomergoadargo) April 24, 2025

He’s becoming painfully aware that China has played him and WON. — Meidas_Momma (@Momma2120613953) April 24, 2025

The guy doesn’t know that the fuck he’s doing I’m sorry. — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) April 24, 2025

Are ‘they’ with us in the room right now? For someone who lies like it’s a reflex, he’s shockingly bad at it. — Yuliana Dlugaj (@DlugajJuly) April 24, 2025

You don’t know these trade talks, they go to a different China https://t.co/MTSXCyqKxI — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) April 24, 2025

Reporter: “China is saying it is fake news that you had a meeting.” Trump: “They had a meeting this morning.” Reporter: “Who’s they?” Trump: “Doesn’t matter who ‘they’ is.” pic.twitter.com/TWvrwUmPSp — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 24, 2025

It is remarkable, that it is China, that is more trustworthy. — Ronald Walther (@ronald_walther) April 24, 2025

BREAKING: When asked about China reporting that the US and China have not had discussions regarding Tariffs, Trump says “The had a meeting this morning. Doesn’t mattery who ‘They’ is. I think you have your reporting wrong.” Is it dementia or is he just a really bad liar? pic.twitter.com/n0lQGCtaD5 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2025

And we very much liked this, from @NicolleDWallace on MSNBC.

This is great. @NicolleDWallace calls out and mocks Trump for lying about having tariff talks with China. pic.twitter.com/PmC5dNLLkt — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2025

