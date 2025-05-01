‘What was the final straw that made you quit a job?’ – 17 people who told their boss where to stick it and had everyone cheering

Life Ask Reddit awful bosses work

At some point, everyone’s thought about quitting their job on the spot and storming out. But a few brave souls have actually gone and done it.

That’s according to the findings of Reddit user True_Education_313, who was curious to know how people reach the point where they throw in the towel at work. To learn more, they turned to the wise folks over at r/AskReddit and posed this question.

‘What was the final straw that made you quit a job?’

Here are the top replies that would make anyone hand in their notice…

1.

‘Boss said, we expect you to go above and beyond without extra pay, extra respect or even extra coffee. I went above and beyond straight out the door ’

-PrettyPetiteQueen

2.

‘After years of no raises due to budget constraints, I learned that a newly hired coworker was making like 30% more than me.

‘Didn’t help that he absolutely sucked.’

-Hrekires

3.

‘When I realized I cared more about the work than the people paying me did.’

-fluttepetal

4.

‘Worked in a factory a few years ago. Pay was decent, but the guy who operated the indoor crane was an alcoholic. The moron almost took my head off with the hook. A colleague who saw it told me he was amazed that he didn’t hit me. Moron wasn’t even reprimanded

‘I got a job at another factory a few miles away just two days later. They had heard of the abysmal reputation of that place as they had already hired 4 people from there before me.’

-TwoTenNine

5.

‘I was told I should have managed my time off better.

‘My mom was found dead in her apartment. The coroner couldn’t even guess the day she died. I had to clean her apartment, go to court hearings on her behalf, and was relentlessly harassed by another family that thought she had any kind of money, and I had to go to the police.

‘I took 4 days off. I needed to get out of work like 2 hours early to pick up her ashes and got hit with that. I was hired at a different company the next day. I came in to have lunch with my coworkers and clean out my things, and just left.

‘Management or HR never bothered to call me. They knew.’

-Professional-Bid-112

6.

‘In college I worked at a grocery store, I either worked mid shifts or I closed the store, we closed at 12am.

‘On a morning after I closed, the store manager was calling me from 6-7am asking me where I was and telling me that if I didn’t come in I was getting a write up.

‘I had never opened the store, I also worked until 12am the night before. I didn’t appreciate her bullshit threats of writing up. I walked into the store in my pajamas, found her and handed her my keys.’

-notsuretbh777

7.

‘I was working as an IC for five years with the same company. I handled multiple clients at any given moment and was the longest “employee” my boss had.

‘There had never been an issue. I had never considered leaving the position as it was work from home, allowed me a little more control over my schedule, and paid decently. Fast forward to September of last year, my biggest client who took up literally a third of my income decided they wanted a different contractor because of one spelling error on an internal memo despite knowing that I’m dyslexic. As an IC, I have no protections.

‘I figured things would suck for a month, that I would have to pinch pennies but my supervisor would hand me a client soon as she claimed that she had a backlog of clients that she needed to pair with someone.

‘It never happened.

‘Instead, I was told that she couldn’t trust me to do my job, that maybe the way her company does the job isn’t for me, and a bunch of other things that made absolutely no sense. This is a virtual assistant company, I’ve been an executive assistant for more than a decade. It’s something I’m extremely good at.

‘After that meeting, I started looking elsewhere. It took me until February of this year, but I’m now in a job that I absolutely love and thrive in even if I’m not working from home anymore.

‘Definitely made the right decision because my ex-supervisor tried to gaslight me into staying when I gave her a week’s notice. My contract that I had signed five years prior (that had a roll over clause) had a mandatory one week notice. Those who had signed on in the past year had a mandatory two week notice with a recommendation of 30 days.

‘Needless to say I told her that her lack of planning was not my problem and that maybe she should think twice about punishing her hardest workers by threatening their livelihood.’

-codeflawed

8.

‘They were blowing up my phone while I was on vacation at Disney, with something that could’ve easily waited. I quit within a month of returning from vacation.’

-_Toaster_Baths

9.

‘Had an IT problem crop up that took out email. I was the fill-in IT person – the only IT person. The regular IT guy was away and somewhere, at the time, uncontactable

‘Boss hounded me for hours until the issue was fixed. It was an issue that shouldn’t have been able to happen, but we were using such ancient versions of the AV and MS Exchange that it did.. For those wondering, the AV took out the mailstore. We were one the biggest sellers of both products, new versions would have cost us nothing.

‘A week later, I was called in to the owners office and he had a go at me for letting my sales figures drop for the month – the month I was also doing all the IT. I knew where he heading, so I pointed out ALL the faults in the company and how they ALL led back to him and his lack of leadership. Silly man had left his office door open, so everyone heard every word I said. I then clearly articulated exactly what he could do with his job.

‘Spoke to the Payroll person on the way out, had every cent I was entitled to be the close of business that day.

Cost the business a $15k deal on software sales, the IT guy quit the next day in solidarity and 2 other sales people found the door.’

-kelfromaus