You can almost hear the Fox News camera operator go ‘Yikes!’ as they realised what was happening here

US donald trump Fox News Marco rubio

Not the most important moment, obviously, from Trump’s latest love-in AKA Cabinet meeting, in which people who owe him their job queue up to say what a great job he’s doing.

But it was a very funny one, as secretary of state Marco Rubio used hand signals to emphasise just how much President Trump was helping him to go after the bad guys, the really bad guys.

Except we’re not sure he entirely thought it through.

Not sure if he should be pointing at Trump while talking about getting rid of perverts pic.twitter.com/0ZjvCQByV0 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2025

You can almost hear the Fox News camera operator go ‘Yikes!’. Or it might just be our imagination, obviously.

And the look on Trump’s face as he does it – WTF? – makes it even better.

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful, I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.

And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

Grab ’em by the pussy.” Donald J. Trump, 2005 Now repeat that slowly, Marco. — Konstantin Pankov (@pankov_ks) April 30, 2025

This is perfect! — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) April 30, 2025

READ MORE

The wonderful moment Donald Trump was asked about the Declaration of Independence really does tell you all you need to know

Source @Acyn