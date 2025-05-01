Play The Facebook Marketplace Drinking Game!

Exclusive Facebook online selling

Ever tried selling anything on Facebook Marketplace? Found it a total nightmare? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

To try and make the experience a little less stressful, we’ve compiled a drinking game you can play next time you’ve got something to sell. If the attempted sale all goes to hell, then at least hopefully you’ll be too drunk to care!

You’re trying to sell an item on Facebook Marketplace. Take a drink every time someone…

1. Asks for details of the item that are already listed in the description.

2. Offers you FAR less than your asking price.

3. Is obviously trying to scam you.

4. Asks if you can deliver the item (take an extra shot if it’s absolutely miles away)

5. Gives you a sob story as to why you should sell them the item for less/give it to them for free.

6. Asks if you can hold the item for a prolonged period of time.

7. Gets abusive.

8. Asks a question that comes across as a bit pervy.

9. Offers to swap your item for something of theirs instead of just buying it.

10. Ghosts you after saying they want to buy the item.

11. Doesn’t turn up to pick the item up when they said they would.

12. Messages you just to, incorrectly, tell you they could buy the item cheaper on Amazon.

