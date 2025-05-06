Celebrity Rylan clark This Morning

Emma Willis talked ‘barebacking’ on This Morning and the look on Rylan Clark’s face spoke for the nation

John Plunkett. Updated May 6th, 2025

Time now to join ITV’s This Morning – no, stick with us – where Emma Willis has been talking about this new phenomenon among young people – you might know one or two of them – going on journeys without any digital devices.

You’re probably more familiar with the term ‘rawdogging’ which, in a non-sexual context, means going on a long journey without stuff like in-flight entertainment and snacks.

Barebacking is like that – as far as we can tell – just for shorter journeys like your daily commute, that kind of thing.

Of course barebacking also means something else entirely and we’re not sticking our necks out too far to suggest this is what her co-presenter Rylan Clark was thinking about when she said it.

Ooof.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

READ MORE

Reform UK voters were furious at this analysis of people who voted for Nigel Farage and their responses speak volumes

Source @ToastFpl