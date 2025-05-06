Emma Willis talked ‘barebacking’ on This Morning and the look on Rylan Clark’s face spoke for the nation

Celebrity Rylan clark This Morning

Time now to join ITV’s This Morning – no, stick with us – where Emma Willis has been talking about this new phenomenon among young people – you might know one or two of them – going on journeys without any digital devices.

You’re probably more familiar with the term ‘rawdogging’ which, in a non-sexual context, means going on a long journey without stuff like in-flight entertainment and snacks.

Barebacking is like that – as far as we can tell – just for shorter journeys like your daily commute, that kind of thing.

Of course barebacking also means something else entirely and we’re not sticking our necks out too far to suggest this is what her co-presenter Rylan Clark was thinking about when she said it.

Fair play to Rylan, not sure I’d have held it together there pic.twitter.com/FFqQ5MTA2T — FPL Toast (blue tick) (@ToastFpl) May 5, 2025

Ooof.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Knew he couldn’t open his mouth without risking getting fired so said nothing. True maturity — akqa_yid (@akqa_yid) May 5, 2025

Give Rylan a BAFTA for keeping it together during this segment https://t.co/Pclj1WsOJC — ️‍️‍⚧️IT’S EUROVISION MONTH! (@Chadderbox2018) May 6, 2025

How @Rylan kept it together I will never know as I would have laughed straight away https://t.co/yIJKm53ZtT — Matthew Foster ️‍❤️ (@MatthewFoster20) May 5, 2025

Good job he didn’t have a mouthful of tea when said barebacking — LFCChris (@LFCChrisAnfield) May 5, 2025

