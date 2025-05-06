Celebrity Rylan clark This Morning
Emma Willis talked ‘barebacking’ on This Morning and the look on Rylan Clark’s face spoke for the nation
Time now to join ITV’s This Morning – no, stick with us – where Emma Willis has been talking about this new phenomenon among young people – you might know one or two of them – going on journeys without any digital devices.
You’re probably more familiar with the term ‘rawdogging’ which, in a non-sexual context, means going on a long journey without stuff like in-flight entertainment and snacks.
Barebacking is like that – as far as we can tell – just for shorter journeys like your daily commute, that kind of thing.
Of course barebacking also means something else entirely and we’re not sticking our necks out too far to suggest this is what her co-presenter Rylan Clark was thinking about when she said it.
Fair play to Rylan, not sure I’d have held it together there pic.twitter.com/FFqQ5MTA2T
— FPL Toast (blue tick) (@ToastFpl) May 5, 2025
Ooof.
And just a few of the many comments it prompted.
Knew he couldn’t open his mouth without risking getting fired so said nothing. True maturity
— akqa_yid (@akqa_yid) May 5, 2025
Give Rylan a BAFTA for keeping it together during this segment https://t.co/Pclj1WsOJC
— ️️⚧️IT’S EUROVISION MONTH! (@Chadderbox2018) May 6, 2025
— Anthony Ward (@shnozzmoana) May 6, 2025
How @Rylan kept it together I will never know as I would have laughed straight away https://t.co/yIJKm53ZtT
— Matthew Foster ️❤️ (@MatthewFoster20) May 5, 2025
Good job he didn’t have a mouthful of tea when said barebacking
— LFCChris (@LFCChrisAnfield) May 5, 2025
READ MORE
Reform UK voters were furious at this analysis of people who voted for Nigel Farage and their responses speak volumes
Source @ToastFpl