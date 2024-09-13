Entertainment mrs brown's boys ryanair

Mrs Brown’s Boys won a National Television Award and Ryanair had the brutal final word

John Plunkett. Updated September 13th, 2024

It was the National Television Awards this week – Alan Sugar wasn’t happy that The Apprentice didn’t win, but that’s another matter – and winner of the best comedy prize was … Mrs Brown’s Boys!

And it’s fair to say not everyone was happy, especially as it beat this.

So much so that the always followable @NoContextBrits was moved to post this.

And it prompted lots of funny replies.

But the final and particularly brutal word went to the good people of Ryanair.

Boom.

Yes, even them!

Vox populi, vox diaboli.

