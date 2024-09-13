Mrs Brown’s Boys won a National Television Award and Ryanair had the brutal final word

Entertainment mrs brown's boys ryanair

It was the National Television Awards this week – Alan Sugar wasn’t happy that The Apprentice didn’t win, but that’s another matter – and winner of the best comedy prize was … Mrs Brown’s Boys!

And it’s fair to say not everyone was happy, especially as it beat this.

Mrs Browns Boys beating the final series of Ghosts, one of the best British comedy series of the last decade, is fucking tragic. This island we live on is a mess. https://t.co/9CHCM3rtQ9 — Michael King (@MiichaelKing) September 11, 2024

So much so that the always followable @NoContextBrits was moved to post this.

Name something funnier than this. pic.twitter.com/7LgX04G6t9 — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) September 12, 2024

And it prompted lots of funny replies.

Amateur circumcision with a salami slicer. — Dáibhí The Scottish Yorkshireman (@itsDaibhi) September 12, 2024

Piles, or a root canal. — FloridaSpur (@FloridaSpur) September 12, 2024

Shaving My Balls with a Cheese Grater — Aberystwyth Classic Car Club (@bolderston_mark) September 12, 2024

Ticketmaster — Dr Stuart Woolley (@FractalDoctor) September 12, 2024

But the final and particularly brutal word went to the good people of Ryanair.

Boom.

Ryanair seats. — Coach JK (@John_Kavanagh) September 12, 2024

Yes, even them!

Vox populi, vox diaboli.

