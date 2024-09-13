Life middle age

People have been sharing the most middle aged thing they’ll admit to and these 17 are all hilariously and instantly relatable

John Plunkett. Updated September 13th, 2024

Middle age comes to us all, if we’re lucky, and it’s something to be embraced rather than moan about, obviously.

But that doesn’t mean to say you can’t poke fun at the habits you never thought you’t develop when you were younger. In fact, it’s downright compulsory.

We say this after @MichaelCGlasper went viral over on Twitter when he confessed to adoring BBC1’s Antiques Roadshow and asked other people for the ‘most middle aged thing’ they’d admit to.

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and this 17 were very funny and totally, instantly relatable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2