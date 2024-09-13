People have been sharing the most middle aged thing they’ll admit to and these 17 are all hilariously and instantly relatable

Life middle age

Middle age comes to us all, if we’re lucky, and it’s something to be embraced rather than moan about, obviously.

But that doesn’t mean to say you can’t poke fun at the habits you never thought you’t develop when you were younger. In fact, it’s downright compulsory.

We say this after @MichaelCGlasper went viral over on Twitter when he confessed to adoring BBC1’s Antiques Roadshow and asked other people for the ‘most middle aged thing’ they’d admit to.

What’s the most middle-aged thing you will admit to? Me, I fucking love Antiques Roadshow. — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) September 8, 2024

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and this 17 were very funny and totally, instantly relatable.

1.

I think that all gigs should start at 7:30 and finish by 10 — Rick Burin (@rickbur1n) September 8, 2024

2.

In a pub the toilets are as important as the quality of beer — Robert Cuffe (@rcuffy) September 8, 2024

3.

I turn the radio down when I’m looking for a parking spot. https://t.co/vdmgrjtmG7 — SG (@itsStephGee) September 9, 2024

4.

I have a picnic blanket in the boot of my car ‘just in case’ — Stuart Jacob (@StuartLJacob) September 8, 2024

5.

Monologuing about a good cup of tea. — Jim (@unknownshoulder) September 8, 2024

6.

Garden centres. Everything about them. Mostly the plants, obviously, especially the bargains that just need a bit of TLC, but also the gift & card department, the useless bollocks nobody needs such as random garden ornaments, the cafe, the vast numbers of pensioners. Everything — Cornishterf (@AlisonThisTime1) September 9, 2024

7.

Drying two loads of laundry in one day, on the washing line. Heaven. — TheJazzDad (@TheJazzDad) September 8, 2024

8.

I have a tin foil, cling film and sandwich bags drawer. — Suzi Cointreau #XX (@HonsCupboard) September 8, 2024

9.