10 simple things that probably make you happy as an adult (that your teenage self would have totally rolled their eyes at!)

Exclusive adulthood

Being an adult can be bloody hard. There are bills and responsibilities and having to decide what to have for dinner every. single. night. This is why we have to celebrate the wins, even the small ones.

We’ve put together some things that make us happy, which we absolutely wouldn’t have given a toss about before we reached adulthood.

1. Putting the washing outside to dry on a sunny day.

2. Getting into bed with fresh bedding on it.

3. Getting a duvet cover on the duvet properly at the first attempt.

4. Putting the bins out on the right day.

5. Finding a pair of shoes you like that are really comfortable.

6. Perfecting a recipe.

7. Finding a waterproof coat that actually keeps you dry and doesn’t cost a small fortune.

8. Putting your clean washing away as soon as it’s dry rather than leaving it sitting in a basket for a week.

9. Having a favourite cleaning product.

10. Your favourite cleaning product bringing out a new scent.

What small things make you happy? Any we’ve missed?

