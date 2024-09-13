People have been sharing their country’s national traits that always bamboozle visitors – 17 especially confusing culture shocks

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Part of the joy of visiting an unfamiliar country is seeing how they do things differently. Sometimes the results are fascinating, but sometimes they’re downright bamboozling.

Over on r/AskReddit, user CandyxEve has invited the world to share their experiences of cultural confusion by throwing out this question.



‘What’s something that seems normal in your country, but would completely confuse someone from another place?’

And the results don’t disappoint. Here are a fraction of the replies, ranging from a sign about robots to throwing straw dolls into rivers.

1.

‘Having a Maple Syrup Reserve.

‘A federal law specifically stating saying Sorry is not a legal admission of guilt.’

-DivineKira

2.

‘Here in Sydney, the police regularly deploy drug detection dogs at train stations. They bring them into pubs as well. People visiting from overseas seem genuinely shocked by it, but most people here seem to ignore it.’

-satisfiedfools

3.

‘In Sweden, it’s a common tradition to watch Donald Duck (known as “Kalle Anka” in Swedish) cartoons on Christmas Eve at 3 PM sharp. This isn’t just a casual thing – it’s a national event!

‘Every year, millions of Swedes gather around their TVs to watch a specific 1958 Disney special called “From All of Us to All of You” (or “Kalle Anka och hans vänner önskar God Jul” in Swedish, which means “Donald Duck and his friends wish you a Merry Christmas”).’

-MEMONONA

4.

‘Letting babies sleep outside in their prams unattended.’

-BalletBliss

5.

‘Going to the sauna with the whole family naked. Completely normal where I live but for almost the whole planet it would be very confusing.’

-marsmars124

6.

‘Weights and measures. I’m 5’10” and weigh 195lbs My over cooks at 350 degrees My pool is 72 degrees. But I drive 80km/h The temp outside is 21 degrees I buy meat in either lbs or kg Milk comes in 1 litre bags Liquor in 26 fl oz bottles Lumber in 2”x4” (which are really 1 1/2 by 3 1/2) plywood in 4×8’ sheets

-dodadoler

7.

‘Cheering when someone accidentally drops and smashes something in a restaurant/pub.’

-JRB0bDobbs

8.

‘Asking “how are you?” after greeting someone, and no, you are not supposed to answer this question. Goes like “how are you” ping pong. Especially weird when you switch to silence right afterwards (shop/taxi/store).’

-Anitolag

9.

‘Congratulating everyone who is present at a birthday party.’

-Prst_