The BBC’s Danny Murphy went full Partridge mode and told World Cup viewers a sad tale about his cat – 16 purrfect replies

Sport world cup

We certainly have admiration for anyone who has the skills to be a sports commentator. Constantly having to think on your feet, filling any lulls in play with insightful and witty remarks – it’s a terrifying seat of the pants gig.

So it’s not at all surprising when commentators get things wrong or make weird remarks in such a highly pressured setting. And it also often provides moments of great, unexpected humour.

Here’s ex-Liverpool player, now BBC pundit, Danny Murphy, co-commentating on last night’s Norway vs Côte d’Ivoire match. He’s reacting to seeing Norway and Fulham FC player, Oscar Bobb.

Thanks to BBC Match of the Day for sharing.

Danny Murphy’s very sad story about his cat…😅 pic.twitter.com/GwN20JGKYr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 30, 2026

Poor Bob.

And it’s even better with (co-)commentary cam.

We’re still thinking about Danny Murphy and Bob the Cat. Commentary camera just dropped. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pGVRHtz9vJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 1, 2026

And it’s fair to say the tale of Murphy’s long lost pet didn’t go unnoticed. Far from it, in fact.

1.

The unbroken eye contact from Danny Murphy whilst he tells the story has done me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jBv0KjD13m https://t.co/pWIPIy8dAa — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 1, 2026

2.

Look if you’re not from the UK just don’t ask pic.twitter.com/ov1VhHYlwI — No Score Draws ✍️ (Alex & Sian – BOOK OUT NOW!) (@CheapPanini) June 30, 2026

3.

I loved the few seconds of silence while they decided how to move on — Mark🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@SaintMark31) June 30, 2026

4.

It’s ok Danny’s cat has been found❤️ pic.twitter.com/FoVhvqND9R — Tweet Sampras – Tennis Betting Tips (@SamprasTweet) July 1, 2026

5.

Just be positive and think Bob went on to have a long happy life! — Martin Birch (@MartinBirc74886) June 30, 2026

6.

DANNY MURPHY’S CAT JUMPED IN THE BACK OF A ROYAL MAIL VAN AND HE JUST NEVER GOT IT BACK?! WHAT IN THE CHILDREN’S BOOK STUFF IS THIS LORE — Shutts 🇲🇽 🇨🇼 🇺🇾 🇳🇴 (@Shuttsapalooza) June 30, 2026

7.

After listening to Danny Murphy for 30 seconds, I think we can all understand that cats decision. — Hal The Blade ⚔️ (@HalTheBlade) July 1, 2026

8.