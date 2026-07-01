Sport world cup

The BBC’s Danny Murphy went full Partridge mode and told World Cup viewers a sad tale about his cat – 16 purrfect replies

David Harris. Updated July 1st, 2026

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We certainly have admiration for anyone who has the skills to be a sports commentator. Constantly having to think on your feet, filling any lulls in play with insightful and witty remarks – it’s a terrifying seat of the pants gig.

So it’s not at all surprising when commentators get things wrong or make weird remarks in such a highly pressured setting. And it also often provides moments of great, unexpected humour.

Here’s ex-Liverpool player, now BBC pundit, Danny Murphy, co-commentating on last night’s Norway vs Côte d’Ivoire match. He’s reacting to seeing Norway and Fulham FC player, Oscar Bobb.

Thanks to BBC Match of the Day for sharing.

Poor Bob.

And it’s even better with (co-)commentary cam.

And it’s fair to say the tale of Murphy’s long lost pet didn’t go unnoticed. Far from it, in fact.

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