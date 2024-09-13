TikTok is showing off its most extreme ‘end of the night’ transformations and the results are just brilliant

Life funny TikTok

What better way to commemorate a night out than keeping a recorded chart of each friend’s fall from grace from their first drink to their last? Well, we’re glad these TikTok users hopped on the ‘before and after’ trend, because the results are something to be wondered at.

The format has proved particularly popular at weddings, giving the happy couple an album of memories no professional photographer would dare capture.

Age is no barrier.

Don’t swim drunk, kids.

There’s no shortage of more wholesome takes on this trend, either, with many creators using the format to show the ravages of day-to-day activities.

Fancy a bit of culture? The trend works for that, too.

Source #firstlastdrinkchallenge Image Screengrab