TikTok is showing off its most extreme ‘end of the night’ transformations and the results are just brilliant
What better way to commemorate a night out than keeping a recorded chart of each friend’s fall from grace from their first drink to their last? Well, we’re glad these TikTok users hopped on the ‘before and after’ trend, because the results are something to be wondered at.
The format has proved particularly popular at weddings, giving the happy couple an album of memories no professional photographer would dare capture.
@bestviralvidz
First and Last Drink Challenge (via @unknown)
Age is no barrier.
@mollyleeclancy OMG I CAN’T AHAHAHA #firstdrinklastdrinkchallenge #mynan #nanzy #comedytiktok #aussiesoftiktok ♬ original sound – MOLLY ♀️
Don’t swim drunk, kids.
@formerteenheartthrob Weddings, right? #wedding #firstdrinkvslastdrink ♬ original sound – Max Zavidow
@itsgoneviral Saved best til last #fyp #lastdrink #funny #tiktok #drunk ♬ Funny Song – Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel
There’s no shortage of more wholesome takes on this trend, either, with many creators using the format to show the ravages of day-to-day activities.
@funfinnfryday dizzy dragons! @hailey ♬ original sound – funfinnfryday
@bestviralvidz Nurses Before And After Their 12 Hour Shift #12hourshift #nurse #nursesoftiktok #nurselife #nursehumor #nursetok #funny #humor #fyp ♬ original sound – Bestviralvidz
@maria_fitnessdiaries We ran the Manchester Marathon #manchestermarathon2024 #marathon #beforeandafter @hällë @paigeandhalle ♬ original sound – Maria_fitnessdiaries
Fancy a bit of culture? The trend works for that, too.
@ausballet George Balanchine’s Jewels before and after See you one week from today @Royal Opera House! #ausballet #ballettok ♬ original sound – Australian Ballet
