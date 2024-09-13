‘What’s a habit or quirk you have that other people find strange but you think is completely normal?’ 23 proper eye-openers

Life Ask Reddit

Have you ever been doing something you’ve previously believed to be totally conventional when somebody has caught you and looked utterly shocked and/or disgusted? Well, you’re in good company. Reddit user isabella_woesies asked:

‘What’s a habit or quirk that you have that other people find strange but you think is completely normal?’

And there were plenty of people willing to share the habits that they have belatedly figured out are a little bit on the eccentric side.

1.

‘I have this habit of whispering “thank you” to inanimate objects when I’m done using them, like when I put my phone down or close a book. It just feels rude to leave them hanging without some kind of acknowledgment. I’ve done it for so long that it feels totally normal, but my roommate once caught me thanking the microwave and now won’t stop giving me grief about it.’

–miaSolaraXO

2.

‘I humanize stuffed animals to an extent that is probably unhealthy. Like they’re just sewn together fabric stuffed with filler but if I see an abandoned stuffed animal or one that has been neglected or thrown in the trash, my heart just aches.’

–viktor72

3.

‘I look through restaurant menus for fun even when I have no intention of going there anytime soon. Someone thought it was weird doing it when I had no intention of going.’

–magic_boarder23

4.

‘I prefer not to eat in front of people. I have to get creative with family gatherings.’

–cookie_tin

5.

‘I have to ‘check the perimeter’ before I can go to sleep. Doesn’t matter where I am sleeping. Apparently no amount of drunk or high can keep me from this task (or so I’ve been told).’

–Shortcult

6.

‘Yawns are especially contagious to me. Typing this out made me yawn, people yawning in comics make me yawn, advertisements about sleepiness on trains make me yawn, the word yawn makes me yawn. I yawned five times total typing this out.’

–restcarrot05

7.

‘Mine would be, and I add, I don’t do it very often anymore. but sometimes after a rainy day, I pick up snails I find on the road and carry them to safety. Is this weird?’

–isabella_woesies

8.

‘I hate biting into things and getting food on my fingers. I will cut my food into bite size pieces so I can use a fork to eat with. Donuts, pizza, ribs, burgers, fruit everything. My family thinks it’s weird but they get it.’

–CheesecakeHungry3531

9.

‘When facial expressions are described in books I always make them unless I consciously stop myself.’

–velvetelevator

10.

‘I eat cereal with a fork because I don’t like soggy pieces.’

–BlissfulRavi

11.

‘Secondhand embarrassment produces an actual physical cringe for me. I have a hard time even watching movies with awkward situations. It’s like reverse ASMR for me, it’s weird.’

-alive_evelyn21

12.

‘Besides the stem, I eat the entire apple. I also eat strawberries with the leaves on. Had no idea it was weird until college and people’s looks of absolute horror.’

–Appropriate-Sale5236