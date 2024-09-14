A Taylor Swift ‘fan’ burned all her records after she endorsed Kamala Harris and was owned into next year

US comebacks donald trump Taylor Swift

It’s been a bad week all round in the US presidential race for Donald Trump, from his calamitous debate with Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift’s announcement that she was backing Trump’s Democratic challenger.

And if Trump wasn’t taking it well then neither were those Taylor Swift fans who support Donald Trump. A small subset – almost infinitesimally small – you might think, but here is one of them, apparently.

And this is precisely how well they took it.

LOL!!! Swifties are BURNlNG their Taylor Swift merch and memorabilia and replacing it with Trump merch ‼️‼️ LET’S GOOOO!!! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/gSKaPFjuST — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 12, 2024

And it went wildly viral, if not always for the reasons they were hoping for. Here are our favourite things people said in response.

1.

Lady burning Taylor swift records while expressing concern about cat eating migrants. Healthy political movement you got here. pic.twitter.com/s3kqV4WDjT — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 12, 2024

2.

People destroying things they already paid for thinking that hurts the person who sold those things to them will always be one of the stupidest forms of performative outrage. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 12, 2024

3.

too many people have caught on to the conservative outrage grift and they’re just not sending their best. you can tell her heart is not in it https://t.co/16lBRs6U4q — matt (@mattxiv) September 13, 2024

4.

Not a Swiftie and not exactly a swift thinker either.

That’s a sewer manhole…they contain buildups of methane gas (for the rest of you cognitive Olympians, that’s really flammable). — Bon Jivey (@BonJivey) September 12, 2024

5.

Taylor made her money, she doesn’t care if you burn yours. — GadZilla777 ☘️ (@GawdZilla777) September 12, 2024

6.

That’s not a swiftie. That’s a handmaiden with indoctrinated misogyny lying her a’ off about being a swiftie. — ❄️ Lady Winter ❄️♀️‍♀️ (@WinterFeminist) September 12, 2024

7.