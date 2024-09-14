US donald trump joe biden kamala harris

Kamala Harris wasn’t having any of Donald Trump’s ‘big’ handshake and the hilarious look on Joe Biden’s face said it all

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2024

You’ll no doubt remember back in the day when Donald Trump was in the White House he used to use those comedically ‘powerful’ handshakes to intimidate world leaders and the like.

Just in case you don’t (or even if you do) here’s a quick recap.

And we mention it because the once (and future?) president tried it on Kamala Harris, and it’s fair to say his presidential rival wasn’t having any of it.

And the fabulous look on Joe Biden’s face made the whole thing even better.

Magnificent on every level!

And here’s just a bit of the joy people had for that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This Trump-loving ‘woke warrior’ took aim at Taylor Swift’s air miles and this magnificent comeback was simply first class

Source @notcapnamerica