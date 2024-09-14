Kamala Harris wasn’t having any of Donald Trump’s ‘big’ handshake and the hilarious look on Joe Biden’s face said it all

US donald trump joe biden kamala harris

You’ll no doubt remember back in the day when Donald Trump was in the White House he used to use those comedically ‘powerful’ handshakes to intimidate world leaders and the like.

Just in case you don’t (or even if you do) here’s a quick recap.

There's no escaping Donald Trump's handshake pic.twitter.com/nZiXiy1SOp — VICE News (@VICENews) February 11, 2017

And we mention it because the once (and future?) president tried it on Kamala Harris, and it’s fair to say his presidential rival wasn’t having any of it.

And the fabulous look on Joe Biden’s face made the whole thing even better.

He tried that dominating handshake move and Kamala said AHT AHT. Joe’s face has me SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/c67Bspz3nv — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 13, 2024

Magnificent on every level!

And here’s just a bit of the joy people had for that.

1.

Got him smirking like a proud parent — Anu (@Anvkii) September 13, 2024

2.

I can’t stop watching this.

Kamala has that motherfucker’s number folks. https://t.co/I1hnQaQhVH — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 13, 2024

3.

Biden can barely hold his laughter — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) September 13, 2024

4.

I had to 2 hand her because she slapped that reverse Uno card on his handshake LOL — D.B. (@TheDani76) September 13, 2024

5.

kamala harris is a woman who has had decades of experience dealing with the mediocre yet overinflated white men in the room she will handle their asses every. single. time. https://t.co/BH55UzIKlT — bonky (@shesbonky) September 14, 2024

6.

The handshake thing is something a lot of people miss but I personally see it as one of the key signs of his insecurities. No normal well adjusted person will try to dominate a handshake like that and it’s his way of getting one over on someone and feeling superior https://t.co/8vNX6M9AWU — James (@Jamesh17) September 13, 2024

7.

He’s so intimidated by her. Tickles me. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) September 13, 2024

8.

He even had to tap out w/ his left hand. pic.twitter.com/zqgv5kG15O — Edgar  (@edbonillab_tx) September 14, 2024

To conclude …

I can’t stop watching this. I’m literally shrieking it’s so good. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 13, 2024

READ MORE

This Trump-loving ‘woke warrior’ took aim at Taylor Swift’s air miles and this magnificent comeback was simply first class

Source @notcapnamerica