This Trump-loving ‘woke warrior’ took aim at Taylor Swift’s air miles and this magnificent comeback was simply first class

There’s an account on Twitter called @EndWokeness which, as the name suggests, is dedicated to ‘fighting, exposing, and mocking wokeness.’

And it will come as no surprise to anyone anywhere that it is also a big fan of number one climate change sceptic, Donald ‘walking oil spill’ Trump.

So naturally it took aim at singer Taylor Swift, the childless cat lady who this week endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Taylor Swift emits 8,205 tons of CO2 in a year. An average American emits 16. This is who lectures us on the climate. pic.twitter.com/cQ8rZPLdvZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024

And while it prompted a little bit of well-intentioned (and valuable) fact-checking …

Ok but your audience should also know about Trump's CO2 emissions … 39 tons in a single day yesterday. https://t.co/76NRtkZxL2 — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) September 11, 2024

… what we’re really here for was this magnificent comeback which went wildly viral because, well, look.

taylor is so powerful she has republicans believing in climate change https://t.co/iGZph2wZ9A — tanyel (@nba_yb_tv) September 11, 2024

First class!

Source @nba_yb_tv