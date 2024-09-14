People were asked for the most middle-aged thing they do and this one knocked the rest out of the park
You don’t have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this … actually, scrap that, you absolutely 100% do have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this.
It’s a question that went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @MichaelCGlasper …
What's the most middle-aged thing you will admit to?
Me, I fucking love Antiques Roadshow.
… and it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies …
I have a tin foil, cling film and sandwich bags drawer.
I think that all gigs should start at 7:30 and finish by 10
I turn the radio down when I’m looking for a parking spot. https://t.co/vdmgrjtmG7
In a pub the toilets are as important as the quality of beer
Drying two loads of laundry in one day, on the washing line. Heaven.
But none of them surely came close to hitting the heights of this particular response, which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.
I take at least one accidental screenshot of my lock screen every day. https://t.co/TA2y6MUYee
Most relatable thing we’ll read. Probably ever.
I do too.
The embarrassing fact is that I can't figure out how to do it on purpose…
The struggle is real.
