People were asked for the most middle-aged thing they do and this one knocked the rest out of the park

You don’t have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this … actually, scrap that, you absolutely 100% do have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate this.

It’s a question that went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @MichaelCGlasper …

What's the most middle-aged thing you will admit to? Me, I fucking love Antiques Roadshow. — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) September 8, 2024

… and it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies …

I have a tin foil, cling film and sandwich bags drawer. — Suzi Cointreau #XX (@HonsCupboard) September 8, 2024

I think that all gigs should start at 7:30 and finish by 10 — Rick Burin (@rickbur1n) September 8, 2024

I turn the radio down when I’m looking for a parking spot. https://t.co/vdmgrjtmG7 — SG (@itsStephGee) September 9, 2024

In a pub the toilets are as important as the quality of beer — Robert Cuffe (@rcuffy) September 8, 2024

Drying two loads of laundry in one day, on the washing line. Heaven. — TheJazzDad (@TheJazzDad) September 8, 2024

But none of them surely came close to hitting the heights of this particular response, which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

I take at least one accidental screenshot of my lock screen every day. https://t.co/TA2y6MUYee — Dr Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) September 8, 2024

Most relatable thing we’ll read. Probably ever.

I do too.

The embarrassing fact is that I can't figure out how to do it on purpose… — Ann-Catherine Mörner (@morner_ann) September 9, 2024

The struggle is real. — Dr Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) September 9, 2024

