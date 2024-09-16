Armando Iannucci had the fabulous final word on Elon Musk’s assassination ‘joke’ reverse ferret

Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk takedowns

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Elon Musk, who tweeted a ‘joke’ about the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump only to rapidly delete it after it went viral for all the wrong – and entirely predictable – reasons.

First up, the ‘joke’, such as it was, which prompted widespread outrage and entire serious calls for it to be brought to the attention of the FBI and whoever else is responsible for investigating this sort of thing.

We’ve rounded up just some of the shock (not awe) it prompted over here. It later turned out that one person’s incitement to violence is another person’s ‘joke’, with Musk deleting his tweet and attempting to explain it like this.

Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

And like this.

Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

Many people still weren’t placated, entirely understandably so you might think, a mixture of outrage …

Elon has since deleted this tweet with a follow up of "oh no one understands the joke".

We know that with great power comes great responsibility.

We've never joked about killing, we've never pushed for anyone's assassination either.

Elon is a fucking child. https://t.co/YTGD7vbn6q pic.twitter.com/qFaIplr9yG — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 16, 2024

… and hilarity.

posting these at 3 am after deleting your assassination incitement tweet lmao. i don’t think he’s even deleted a post before. it’s so joyful when he’s panicking pic.twitter.com/KdLNFGmtLI — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) September 16, 2024

But surely the very best final word went to Armando Iannucci, who’s been owning Elon Musk week in and week out for some time now.

Normally I’d say ‘Don’t give up the day job, Elon’ but in many ways this IS your day job, so… https://t.co/lAEcN5U5eq — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 16, 2024

Bravo!

More – much more – of Iannucci owning Musk over here!

