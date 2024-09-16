Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk takedowns

Armando Iannucci had the fabulous final word on Elon Musk’s assassination ‘joke’ reverse ferret

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2024

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Elon Musk, who tweeted a ‘joke’ about the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump only to rapidly delete it after it went viral for all the wrong – and entirely predictable – reasons.

First up, the ‘joke’, such as it was, which prompted widespread outrage and entire serious calls for it to be brought to the attention of the FBI and whoever else is responsible for investigating this sort of thing.

We’ve rounded up just some of the shock (not awe) it prompted over here. It later turned out that one person’s incitement to violence is another person’s ‘joke’, with Musk deleting his tweet and attempting to explain it like this.

And like this.

Many people still weren’t placated, entirely understandably so you might think, a mixture of outrage …

… and hilarity.

But surely the very best final word went to Armando Iannucci, who’s been owning Elon Musk week in and week out for some time now.

Bravo!

Source @Aiannucci