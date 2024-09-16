Andrew Tate said ‘peak female performance is pregnancy’ and of all the fabulous comebacks this one was the absolute summit

Weird World Andrew tate comebacks

Back to the world – briefly – of self-described misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who took time out from turning up to various Romanian courtrooms to share his thoughts on ‘peak female peformance’.

And it was just as tiresomely predictable as you’d imagine.

Peak female performance is pregnancy. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 12, 2024

And we mention it not to give the idiot any more airtime than he merits – we’re pretty sure you’re not about to become one of his disciples – but to share with you the widespread mockery (and totally on-point responses) that it prompted.

Such as this.

You'll peak in prison. — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) September 12, 2024

And this.

I guess ur mom just had an off day — WIll jaffe (@dankness3) September 12, 2024

And especially this.

Peak female performance is whatever the fuck feels best to a woman lol — Haley McArdle (@balanceofheaven) September 12, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than this person.

Peak female performance is Greta Thunberg getting you arrested because you were too stupid to not order from a local pizza joint when attempting to evade authorities on human trafficking charges. https://t.co/ivb9DmCAnO pic.twitter.com/9QDk2Xvh0n — Brandy Bryant️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) September 15, 2024

Just in case you don’t remember the tale in full, you can read all about it here.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

Lol How's one girl brought this guy and his whole operation down and it wasn't even intentional. That's the closest to a karmic justice IRL. — Kaye (@livkayeOF) September 16, 2024

Ratioed Andrew Tate achievement unlocked. pic.twitter.com/DY6vamBMDu — Brandy Bryant️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) September 15, 2024

Poetic Justice as a case study — BumblingBard42 (@bumblingbard42) September 15, 2024

oh greta, the queen that you are — King Kristi (@thekingkristi1) September 16, 2024

