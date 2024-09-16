27 of the funniest scenes from The Simpsons that always make fans laugh

Entertainment The Simpsons tv

For almost 30 years, The Simpsons has been endlessly referenced, quoted and/or had clips shared, to say nothing of dubious claims that it can predict the future.

This week, Twitter/X user Jesse Hawken asked his followers to share the moments from the show that always makes them laugh.

What were the Simpsons moments where you laughed so hard you couldn’t breathe? I have two: Mr. Sparkle and Worker and Parasite – literally dying of laughter — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 22, 2024

And the replies are “perfectly cromulent” that should “embiggen” your sense of joy today.

1. “Enjoy your death trap ladies!”

2. “Oh yes, that crippled Irish man…”

when Mr. Burns is reminded of abusing an Irish worker as a kid on the boardwalk and laughs about it for the next 24 hours including in his sleep pic.twitter.com/SF6ntDMCZG — Nael | pls rt pinned | #LastStand (@torieskill) August 23, 2024

3. “Get him scouts!”

4. “He can’t hurt you. He’s dead!”

5. “You got the dud!”

Homer’s face with the Dud reveal never fails to make me laugh, it’s animation perfection pic.twitter.com/xeKS1mNiOB — Chatsunami (@ChatsunamiPod) August 22, 2024

6. “BOGEYMAN!”

7. “I engaged in intercourse with your spouse or significant other”

This is one of my top 3.!https://t.co/XnBtf2EJmY — Stephen White/ManBearShrink (@stephenjfwhite) August 23, 2024

8. “TRAMAMPOLINE!”

9. “Okay Mr Burns, what’s your first name?”

“Hello, my name is Mr. Burns. I believe you have a letter for me.” pic.twitter.com/biIt7SJBPb — Michael McNeil (@Caliburn63) August 22, 2024

10. “…and only two of those members have special rings”

Fully hyperventilated the first time I saw this, just caught me off guard. https://t.co/F7Kh6hZd3K pic.twitter.com/8ZGhIGN1qb — The Spirit Of ‘76 (@TheShaneBlep) August 23, 2024

11. “…the mattress square and true”

12. RIP Maude

The most perfectly executed callback joke in the history of the show https://t.co/Ozpf60rTjk pic.twitter.com/AcgAvvZerx — Eddie ⚽To Dare Is To Digeridoo (@thetasigma007) August 23, 2024

13. “You’re not the time, Kent!”

Arnie Pye is very underrated as a Simpsons character. He has some of the best line deliveries of the show in this scene alone. https://t.co/SxivAVwJDe pic.twitter.com/WdsQeZJbaw — Śéáń (@fiercemilder) August 23, 2024

14. “Incorrect Marge: TWO perfectly good jackets”