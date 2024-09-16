There’s been another assassination attempt on Donald Trump and of all the responses this one hit hardest

US donald trump

There’s been another apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump after a man was arrested and an AK-47 style assault rifle and scope recovered at a Donald Trump golf course in Florida.

The incident on Sunday afternoon comes after the former President suffered a bloody ear in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on 13 July.

Watch live: Donald Trump is safe after “gunshots in his vicinity”, according to his campaign team. A police briefing is expected shortly. Latest: https://t.co/jFlxODbSOz https://t.co/demtwhtes8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2024

The suspect was later named as 58-uyear-old, Ryan Wesley Routh.

So, it wasn’t a Haitian immigrant that tried to shoot Trump. It was another, wait for it — Republican white man. pic.twitter.com/0n3KBDgNCG — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) September 16, 2024

And absolutely shocking it was too, drawing widespread condemnation from across all reasonable sections of the political spectrum, including his many opponents.

I can’t stress this enough, please do not shoot Donald Trump. I need him to lose to Kamala Harris Nov 5th. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 15, 2024

No one on the Left I know wants Donald Trump injured or dead. We want him to lose the election and pay legally for his myriad of crimes against this nation and its people. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 15, 2024

Trump must be protected at all costs!! … so we can bury his ass on Election Day and then prosecute him the day after. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 15, 2024

But if there was one response that hit hardest, it was surely these.

All variations on a similar theme, they put the latest apparent attempt on Trump’s life in the context of conservatives’ continued opposition to gun law reform despite the many, many mass shooting tragedies seen on such a regular basis in the US.

If we’re going to live with piles of dead kids in schools, we’re going to have to live with assassination attempts. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) September 15, 2024

AK-47’s don’t belong on the ex-president’s golf course in a permit-less carry state. They belong out there, in America’s communities and schools. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 15, 2024

Weird how Trump keeps getting involved in gunfire incidents that would be entirely preventable with the common sense gun reform he loudly opposes. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) September 15, 2024

I need a Democrat in Congress to propose the ‘Save Donald Trump’s life gun reform bill’ so the Republicans either have to pass it or go on record that they don’t care about protecting Donald Trump. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 15, 2024

If being within 500 yards of a gun means you’re the target of an assassination attempt then everybody in Florida is the target of an assassination attempt by nearly everybody else in Florida. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 15, 2024

Be careful trump, too many of these assassination attempts and people will become numb to them like school shootings. — Covie (@covie_93) September 15, 2024

And if it’s still not hit home …

And that's how you end up with an AK 47 at your golf course https://t.co/uy6TUjhYbP — I Smoked Mark Robinsons's Porn (@BlackKnight10k) September 16, 2024

