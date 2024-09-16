US donald trump

There’s been another assassination attempt on Donald Trump and of all the responses this one hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2024

There’s been another apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump after a man was arrested and an AK-47 style assault rifle and scope recovered at a Donald Trump golf course in Florida.

The incident on Sunday afternoon comes after the former President suffered a bloody ear in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on 13 July.

The suspect was later named as 58-uyear-old, Ryan Wesley Routh.

And absolutely shocking it was too, drawing widespread condemnation from across all reasonable sections of the political spectrum, including his many opponents.

But if there was one response that hit hardest, it was surely these.

All variations on a similar theme, they put the latest apparent attempt on Trump’s life in the context of conservatives’ continued opposition to gun law reform despite the many, many mass shooting tragedies seen on such a regular basis in the US.

And if it’s still not hit home …

