US CNN JD Vance US elections

JD Vance complained about being interrupted and this CNN anchor’s A++ comeback had everyone applauding

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2024

Time to return to the US election campaign, where Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance was on CNN talking about, among other things, the former president’s bizarre rant about migrants in Springfield, Ohio eating pet cats and pet dogs. You remember.

And we mention it because Vance was unhappy that CNN presenter Dana Bash was unhappy that she kept interrupting (AKA fact checking) him, and her magnificent response went wildly viral because it was simply epic.

And she didn’t stop there …

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

There’s been another assassination attempt on Donald Trump and of all the responses this one hit hardest

Source @Miriam2626