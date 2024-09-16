JD Vance complained about being interrupted and this CNN anchor’s A++ comeback had everyone applauding

US CNN JD Vance US elections

Time to return to the US election campaign, where Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance was on CNN talking about, among other things, the former president’s bizarre rant about migrants in Springfield, Ohio eating pet cats and pet dogs. You remember.

One of the great moments in American oratory pic.twitter.com/8uW6y4EIFL — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 11, 2024

And we mention it because Vance was unhappy that CNN presenter Dana Bash was unhappy that she kept interrupting (AKA fact checking) him, and her magnificent response went wildly viral because it was simply epic.

JD Vance: Don’t interrupt me. You didn’t interrupt Harris and Waltz. Dana Bash: if Harris and Waltz were making baseless claims about people eating cats and dogs that had racist undertones then I would interrupt them as well! pic.twitter.com/R4cTBEzzqX — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) September 15, 2024

And she didn’t stop there …

wow — Dana Bash with a brutal fact-check of JD Vance after Vance smears *legal* Haitian immigrants in Springfield with debunked claims. Vance responds by calling what she said “disgusting” as Bash looks shocked at him making it personal. pic.twitter.com/gbjDRjS2nF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Once again, Dana proves to be a professional in every sense of the word. She could have very easily said that there’s no reason for him to be there giving the interview if he’s going to lie his way through it; and end things right there. — John Thorsson (@thorsson_john) September 15, 2024

Kudos to Dana Bash. She wrecked JD Vance in that interview. Need more newscasters calling him out on his bullshit. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 15, 2024

Vance is one of the most unlikeable humans to ever suck air. Just repulsive. https://t.co/IQCeodvwcp — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 15, 2024

It’s evident he’s getting triggered even more easily as time goes on. — Momma (@Momma2120613953) September 15, 2024

This is one of the worst TV appearances in history wow. Vance is a historically bad candidate and human. https://t.co/H7DLgAJ1lj — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 15, 2024

JD Vance is so demeaning. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) September 15, 2024

His soul leaves his body around 2m20. https://t.co/KrevZ7hXBH — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) September 15, 2024

Its not an “undertone” when the racism is the primary thrust of the messaging. It’s just racism. It’s like saying “oh this isn’t leather, it’s tanned cow hide!” https://t.co/WCYvgIF1Z8 — Nicholas Hunt-Walker (@nhuntwalker) September 15, 2024

To conclude …

Man: “Be silent when I speak, female creature” — mafchauffeur (@mafchauffeur) September 15, 2024

