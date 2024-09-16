This woman had the very best response to her boyfriend asking to be called ‘daddy’ in bed

Life relationships

Latest in an occasional series, relationship dilemma of the week is surely this, a question which went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘Am I The Asshole’ for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s from a woman who was fed up with her boyfriend asking to be called ‘daddy’ in bed so decided to do something about it, and wanted to check in with the wider world if she’d done the right thing.

It went viral after it was shared by @HazelAppleyard_ over on Twitter.

THIS IS THE WAY HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/OC9wVh0D50 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) September 15, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Run from men who want to be referred to as daddy — NeverCher‍ (@NeverCher) September 15, 2024

Imagine if this made him go harder tho. — Curtis (@curtisM255) September 15, 2024

FFS CURTIS — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) September 15, 2024

I like the way she thinks. — Ask A Transwidow (@AskATranswidow) September 15, 2024

This is perfect. I love her “bad visuals” is literally most women’s issue with calling their childless partner “Daddy” LMAO — VViTCH or am i? (@imavvitch) September 15, 2024

Check mate!! Seriously behind her — @Momberly (@Momberly89) September 15, 2024

To conclude …

HAH I DECLARE NOT THE ASSHOLE AT ALL LMAOOOOOO — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) September 15, 2024

