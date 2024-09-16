US donald trump Taylor Swift

Trump posted “I hate Taylor Swift” on Truth Social, if you were wondering whether there’s any bad blood there – 41 best responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2024

Since a second reported assassination attempt on Donald Trump at one of his golf courses, he’s been very busy making sure the MAGA faithful know how to make donations to his campaign/legal fund and checking he can take a Mulligan on the hole he was on.

Not too long prior to that, however, he was having a tantrum – presumably after learning that Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of Kamala Harris had led to a huge upswing in voter registrations.

Here’s his measured and mature response.

It’s not his finest hour, but in a crowded field it might just be his stupidest.

