Trump posted “I hate Taylor Swift” on Truth Social, if you were wondering whether there’s any bad blood there – 41 best responses
Since a second reported assassination attempt on Donald Trump at one of his golf courses, he’s been very busy making sure the MAGA faithful know how to make donations to his campaign/legal fund and checking he can take a Mulligan on the hole he was on.
Not too long prior to that, however, he was having a tantrum – presumably after learning that Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of Kamala Harris had led to a huge upswing in voter registrations.
Here’s his measured and mature response.
this is real pic.twitter.com/laufkv0afi
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2024
It’s not his finest hour, but in a crowded field it might just be his stupidest.
1.
when you can’t get tickets to the Eras Tour so you just pretend you never wanted to go pic.twitter.com/J9708J0Ky2
— shauna (@goldengateblond) September 15, 2024
2.
ALWAYS FOCUSED ON THE ISSUES VITAL TO THE AVERAGE AMERICAN VOTER! pic.twitter.com/3O4uttZAkp
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 15, 2024
3.
In the history of the dumbest fucking things anyone has ever fucking done, this just might be the fucking dumbest. pic.twitter.com/Rg11WX360s
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 15, 2024
4.
Says the smallest man who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/0CpyGvhsuk
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 15, 2024
5.
Someone just locked down the vote of all the 9-year-old boys in my son’s 4th grade class pic.twitter.com/wxSP5ZTrIw
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 15, 2024
6.
This should be Trump’s official White House portrait.
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) September 15, 2024
7.
Holy shit, Trump is melting down in real time on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/56kq3fWOWJ
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 15, 2024
8.
Remember when President Rutherford Birchard Hayes sent a telegram to everyone that read I hate Sir Arthur Conan Doyle?
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 15, 2024
9.
big “you’re goddamn right I ordered the code red!” energy here https://t.co/TDwImlzM2u
— shauna (@goldengateblond) September 15, 2024
10.
Swifities will have his unreleased tax returns by 6pm pic.twitter.com/z0FzYRzogm
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) September 15, 2024
11.
Seems he’s taking the endorsement for Kamala in his stride….. pic.twitter.com/RiAhz7oI33
— Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 15, 2024
12.
Fuck around and find out… Swiftly.
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 16, 2024
13.
Great strategy. pic.twitter.com/Sx0Ae8qzwz
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 15, 2024
14.
Donald Trump is having a normal one this morning.
Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/4nBZeirJNX
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 15, 2024
15.
Can’t believe Kamala is focused on dumb stuff like housing and healthcare pic.twitter.com/p9uzoA3G4p
— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 15, 2024
16.
I think she'll shake it off. pic.twitter.com/mZyxuj8Nbt
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 15, 2024
17.
Annals of the ex-President: pic.twitter.com/utIEWvLSA2
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 15, 2024
18.
Americans have too many real life concerns to spend the next four years babysitting Donald Trump every day with this foolishness. https://t.co/yoTmpJhlFs
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 15, 2024
19.
Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left.
Taylor Swift broke him. pic.twitter.com/LOOOZgFwtp
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 15, 2024
20.
Me when the kids won’t let me listen to @PlanetRockRadio in the car https://t.co/vVUzADtNBU
— Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) September 15, 2024
21.
Have you guys not seen what happens to people who are mean to Taylor Swift?
— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) September 15, 2024