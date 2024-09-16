Trump posted “I hate Taylor Swift” on Truth Social, if you were wondering whether there’s any bad blood there – 41 best responses

US donald trump Taylor Swift

Since a second reported assassination attempt on Donald Trump at one of his golf courses, he’s been very busy making sure the MAGA faithful know how to make donations to his campaign/legal fund and checking he can take a Mulligan on the hole he was on.

Not too long prior to that, however, he was having a tantrum – presumably after learning that Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of Kamala Harris had led to a huge upswing in voter registrations.

Here’s his measured and mature response.

this is real pic.twitter.com/laufkv0afi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2024

It’s not his finest hour, but in a crowded field it might just be his stupidest.

1.

when you can’t get tickets to the Eras Tour so you just pretend you never wanted to go pic.twitter.com/J9708J0Ky2 — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 15, 2024

2.

ALWAYS FOCUSED ON THE ISSUES VITAL TO THE AVERAGE AMERICAN VOTER! pic.twitter.com/3O4uttZAkp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 15, 2024

3.

In the history of the dumbest fucking things anyone has ever fucking done, this just might be the fucking dumbest. pic.twitter.com/Rg11WX360s — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 15, 2024

4.

Says the smallest man who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/0CpyGvhsuk — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 15, 2024

5.

Someone just locked down the vote of all the 9-year-old boys in my son’s 4th grade class pic.twitter.com/wxSP5ZTrIw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 15, 2024

6.

This should be Trump’s official White House portrait. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) September 15, 2024

7.

Holy shit, Trump is melting down in real time on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/56kq3fWOWJ — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 15, 2024

8.

Remember when President Rutherford Birchard Hayes sent a telegram to everyone that read I hate Sir Arthur Conan Doyle? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 15, 2024

9.

big “you’re goddamn right I ordered the code red!” energy here https://t.co/TDwImlzM2u — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 15, 2024

10.

Swifities will have his unreleased tax returns by 6pm pic.twitter.com/z0FzYRzogm — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) September 15, 2024

11.

Seems he’s taking the endorsement for Kamala in his stride….. pic.twitter.com/RiAhz7oI33 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 15, 2024

12.

Fuck around and find out… Swiftly. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 16, 2024

13.

14.

Donald Trump is having a normal one this morning. Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/4nBZeirJNX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 15, 2024

15.

Can’t believe Kamala is focused on dumb stuff like housing and healthcare pic.twitter.com/p9uzoA3G4p — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 15, 2024

16.

I think she'll shake it off. pic.twitter.com/mZyxuj8Nbt — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 15, 2024

17.

Annals of the ex-President: pic.twitter.com/utIEWvLSA2 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 15, 2024

18.

Americans have too many real life concerns to spend the next four years babysitting Donald Trump every day with this foolishness. https://t.co/yoTmpJhlFs — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 15, 2024

19.

Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left.

Taylor Swift broke him. pic.twitter.com/LOOOZgFwtp — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 15, 2024

20.

Me when the kids won’t let me listen to @PlanetRockRadio in the car https://t.co/vVUzADtNBU — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) September 15, 2024

21.