Americans have been coming up with names for this Brit’s ‘worst takeaway’ and these 9 totally nailed it

It all started when @olly_waldron shared a picture of their friend’s ‘worst takeaway order of all time’.

My friend has just ordered possibly the worst takeaway order of all time? I am aghast pic.twitter.com/6Yr1xM3O5C — Olly Waldron (@olly_waldron) September 11, 2024

And it caught the eye of the America – well, one American in particular – who came up with a rather fabulous suggestion for the sort of name Brits would probably give this.

British people prolly call this “Nuts and Bolts” or some shit https://t.co/mrk3DApauQ — Tromac (@Tromac_wav) September 12, 2024

And it prompted lots of other people to join in with something similar. We can’t say they’re all American but quite a few of them must be, we reckon.

Sticks and stones for sureeee — blim (@timjongun11) September 12, 2024

odds n evens — salem (@thisniggasalem) September 12, 2024

"blimey im feeling a bit knackered could really go for a bit of the olde nuts and bolts" pic.twitter.com/kEEKITcEtf — Dick Wolff (@RichDWolff) September 12, 2024

Chip and screws — IIKAGAII (@iikagaii) September 12, 2024

Oliver twists — Franklin (@FranklinM5) September 12, 2024

chips and doodleboppers — Big League Chuchu (@lemontiter) September 12, 2024

Wheels and Axels — Slim Jim (@JustSlimJim) September 12, 2024

Chippy O’s — Mr Sandman (@GhostLongdong) September 13, 2024

To conclude …

Not gonma lie, that is actually good name but no as a brit i don’t know what this is but i hate it https://t.co/VaWFD0SsWx — Ｃａｍｅｒｏｎ Ｖｅｒ.９Ｔ－２７ (@hxmilton_c) September 12, 2024

And also.

I's and O's — GRLKRASH (@grlkrash) September 13, 2024

