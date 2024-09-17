Americans have been coming up with names for this Brit’s ‘worst takeaway’ and these 9 totally nailed it
It all started when @olly_waldron shared a picture of their friend’s ‘worst takeaway order of all time’.
My friend has just ordered possibly the worst takeaway order of all time? I am aghast pic.twitter.com/6Yr1xM3O5C
— Olly Waldron (@olly_waldron) September 11, 2024
And it caught the eye of the America – well, one American in particular – who came up with a rather fabulous suggestion for the sort of name Brits would probably give this.
British people prolly call this “Nuts and Bolts” or some shit https://t.co/mrk3DApauQ
— Tromac (@Tromac_wav) September 12, 2024
And it prompted lots of other people to join in with something similar. We can’t say they’re all American but quite a few of them must be, we reckon.
Sticks and stones for sureeee
— blim (@timjongun11) September 12, 2024
odds n evens
— salem (@thisniggasalem) September 12, 2024
"blimey im feeling a bit knackered could really go for a bit of the olde nuts and bolts" pic.twitter.com/kEEKITcEtf
— Dick Wolff (@RichDWolff) September 12, 2024
Chip and screws
— IIKAGAII (@iikagaii) September 12, 2024
Oliver twists
— Franklin (@FranklinM5) September 12, 2024
chips and doodleboppers
— Big League Chuchu (@lemontiter) September 12, 2024
Wheels and Axels
— Slim Jim (@JustSlimJim) September 12, 2024
Chippy O’s
— Mr Sandman (@GhostLongdong) September 13, 2024
To conclude …
Not gonma lie, that is actually good name but no as a brit i don’t know what this is but i hate it https://t.co/VaWFD0SsWx
— Ｃａｍｅｒｏｎ Ｖｅｒ.９Ｔ－２７ (@hxmilton_c) September 12, 2024
And also.
I's and O's
— GRLKRASH (@grlkrash) September 13, 2024
READ MORE
Source @olly_waldron @Tromac_wav