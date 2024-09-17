‘Have you ever stopped watching a movie because a scene was so implausible it totally ruined it?’ 21 film fails people really took to heart

Entertainment films reddit

Being able to suspend our disbelief is what allows us to enjoy films and TV about everything from murderers to magical creatures, but sometimes the creators go a step too far in terms of what they think we’ll swallow.

We say this after CapitalSprinkles2242 put out a question to the good people of Reddit.

‘Have you ever stopped watching a film because it introduced a scene so implausible or illogical that it broke the immersion and ruined the film for you?’

Not only that, they had a movie in mind to kick things off.

‘One that comes to mind for me is the Danish horror speak no evil. The point where the couple have the opportunity to leave the cabin and inexplicably decide to stay. At that point I turned the film off (thought this is ridiculous, no one would do that) and have never watched it the rest of it.’

And there were plenty of people whose credulousness was stretched so far that it snapped, some of them totally relatable, others funny, and some suggested by people who – spoiler alert – really need to get out more often. Maybe to the cinema.

1.

‘Titanic. The water is all lovely and blue like a swimming pool and they don’t even start shivering until right at the end and she’s in a bloody nightie and they are in the water and they get out dramatically and then they are back in it again and get out dramatically – repeat ad nauseum without appearing to be cold.’

–Procrastinating___

2.

‘My father famously refused to watch Paddington 2, because he said that the scene where they’re in prison is really unrealistic, and they’d never be able to escape like that in real life.

‘In a film where the subject is a talking bear in a coat.’

–lavenderacid

3.

‘I gave up on Star Wars when they set the stakes that everyone was trapped on that ship, except they can totally leave and go to a casino. Killed all the tension for the rest of the film.’

–robot20307

4.

‘Barry’s death in Eastenders. I know its not a film but as an eight-year-old I almost laughed.’

–Keedtalktoemm

5.

‘In Shallow Grave, they could have very easily have kept the money – or at the very least a large portion of it – AND reported their new flatmate dead to the Police.

‘Lie low for a bit, spend it wisely. Fake a pools or bingo win. Or an inheritance. Piece of piss.’

–MitchellsTruck

6.

‘Antman, where someone carries a miniaturised tank on a keyring even though according to the movie’s logic it should weigh the same as a full sized tank.’

–Cannotsing

7.

‘Thor: The Dark World. When Thor is at Charing Cross station and asks someone how to get to Greenwich. Someone says it’s three stops away.

‘It’s not even on the same line! It’s at least three separate train rides away! I can accept the portal to another world appearing over the Thames but get the transport right.’

–MJLDat

8.

‘The Sixth Sense. So Bruce Willis gets shot by Donnie Wahlberg and then spends an entire year walking around as a ghost, not realising he’s dead and nobody except Haley Joel Osment can see or speak to him.

‘Like, how did he not figure that out sooner? Waiting in line at a shop or sitting at a table in a bar or restaurant with nobody serving him? His wife presumably attending his own funeral?’

–DevilRenegade

9.

‘In Cyrano with Peter Dinklage he writes a poem referencing Pluto as a planet but Pluto wasn’t discovered as a celestial body until much later. I was looking for an excuse to give up on the film and this just tipped the scales.’

–no_display_8348

10.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin. Great film. But donkeys, like horses, are incapable of vomiting. This ruined the film for me.’

–ThrillingFig

11.

‘I’ve never actually seen it, but there’s a scene in The Thomas Crown Affair where someone steals a Monet, and folds it up in a briefcase. Canvas on a stretcher doesn’t fold, and the painting would surely be damaged by folding it. It’s ridiculous and the reason I couldn’t watch the film.’

–amloha