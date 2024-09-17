Twitter bigots comebacks

This all-time great comeback has just gone viral again and it will never grow old

Poke Staff. Updated September 17th, 2024

Every now and again a fabulous comeback from back in the day goes viral again and this one is straight out of the top drawer.

It’s a response to @StefanMolyneux who does not deserve any more attention than we’ve already given him.

And it had women – and men – cheering all over again.

And in the unlikely event that’s tricky to read in full …

10/10, no notes!

H/T @TheUnvirgin