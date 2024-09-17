This all-time great comeback has just gone viral again and it will never grow old

Twitter bigots comebacks

Every now and again a fabulous comeback from back in the day goes viral again and this one is straight out of the top drawer.

It’s a response to @StefanMolyneux who does not deserve any more attention than we’ve already given him.

And it had women – and men – cheering all over again.

And in the unlikely event that’s tricky to read in full …

10/10, no notes!

Let’s take away Viagra and ask him that same question. — Church of Eve (@churchofeve) September 16, 2024

Then she will go out to dinner, take a Viking cruise, attend an outdoor concert, take in a movie, go to a picnic, take a dance class, design a website, sing in a choir, learn to play the piano, hike the Appalachian Trail, visit Paris's repaired Notre Dame. — Tim OToole (@TimOToo61557003) September 16, 2024

Epic indeed. Women do not have to put up withthis stuff. — Snapy17 (@noopurpatel) September 17, 2024

I dunno…I was 41 and 44 when I had my kids and got q masters degree and now I’m 71 and learning digital music production and Spanish. Only boring people get bored. — RutheniumRG (@RutheniumRG) September 17, 2024

