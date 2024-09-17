An Irish pub was trolled for not being green and its magnificent comeback had the entire internet applauding

Life comebacks ireland

Still the thick end of a third of the year still to go but we reckon we’ve already found the leading contender for comeback of the year.

It’s an Irish pub – JJ Hough’s in Banagher, Co. Offaly, which shared a picture of its first ‘turf fire’ of the season.

And by turf, we mean rough-cut sods of peat that burn especially cosily and pungently.

And we mention it not only because we wish we were there having a pint right now, but because not everyone approved. Specifically, this person who got in touch to question their green credentials.

And their reply was simply magnificent, all the way down to the last line.

It went viral after it was shared by @josefoshea over on Twitter who said:

‘A pub in Co Offally posted a lovely pic of two lads enjoying a pint besides a turf fire. It kinda escalated from there and for the love of jaysis read the last line …’

And here’s what the pub had to say about it.

‘When we posted a seemingly innocuous picture of our first turf fire of the season, little did we realise there was a virtue signaling troll waiting in the long grass armed and ready to snipe at one of the main pillars of Ireland, the turf fire. ‘We were delighted with the messages of support which reveal that people are still proud of the traditions and heritage that make us Irish. ‘From that first discovery of fire, it has contributed to the development of culture and language throughout the ages and continues to be the centrepiece of the Tradional Irish Pub where we gather to converse, communicate while sometimes being lewd and lascivious but always good craic. Do not hasten to abandon all tradition just yet.’

We’ll drink to that.

This man is the best of us. — Carol Smurf (@CarolSmurf) September 15, 2024

It's a great pub, not many places like that anymore. It's what a pub should like and it does a great trade with locals and tourists. — Seán (@Niall8578154995) September 15, 2024

"I'll give you my carbon footprint up yer hole…" pic.twitter.com/9aUbvjCiVg — Josef O'Shea (@josefoshea) September 15, 2024

Find JJ Hough’s on Facebook here!

READ MORE

People loved Nicola Coughlan’s A++ response as men kept walking in front of her on the Emmys red carpet

H/T @josefoshea