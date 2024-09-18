US donald trump JD Vance

CNN clapped back at JD Vance’s criticism of anti-Trump rhetoric with a montage of Trump’s savage anti-Kamala Harris quotes

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2024

Since a man was arrested for gun crimes, having been on Donald Trump’s golf course with an automatic weapon, the former President has managed to take time out of his busy schedule of using a possible assassination attempt as an excuse for bleeding his followers dry of spare cash to blame Kamala Harris for whipping up bad feeling.

His VP pick was out there backing up the boss, while laying the blame for heightened tensions at the feet of the Democrats. CNN wasn’t having any of it.

There’s no real comeback for evidence like that. The Kamala’s Wins account helped spread the embarrassing gotcha.

Here are a few things people have been saying abut it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Good luck to this JD Vance parody account with finding ways to be more embarrassing to Vance than his own words and actions.

READ MORE

Donald Trump found an especially on-brand upside to rising sea levels and the takedowns flooded in

Source Acyn Image Screengrab