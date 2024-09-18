CNN clapped back at JD Vance’s criticism of anti-Trump rhetoric with a montage of Trump’s savage anti-Kamala Harris quotes

US donald trump JD Vance

Since a man was arrested for gun crimes, having been on Donald Trump’s golf course with an automatic weapon, the former President has managed to take time out of his busy schedule of using a possible assassination attempt as an excuse for bleeding his followers dry of spare cash to blame Kamala Harris for whipping up bad feeling.

Donald Trump decries "rhetoric" while calling Kamala Harris "the enemy within" and while his own racist lies terrorize Springfield, Ohio. Spare me the sanctimony. He is a threat to democracy. The only response is to vote. No one's saying otherwise.https://t.co/caTDC1we77 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 16, 2024

His VP pick was out there backing up the boss, while laying the blame for heightened tensions at the feet of the Democrats. CNN wasn’t having any of it.

CNN put together a rhetoric collection pic.twitter.com/BXQssMDDXh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024

There’s no real comeback for evidence like that. The Kamala’s Wins account helped spread the embarrassing gotcha.

BREAKING: After Donald Trump and JD Vance asked Democrats to lower their rhetoric, CNN made a montage of all the inflammatory things Donald Trump and JD Vance have said. Retweet to make sure all Americans know it’s Trump and Vance who are the problem.pic.twitter.com/mzFsvUO0pV — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 18, 2024

