Kemi Badenoch claims she became working class when she got a job in McDonald’s – 17 McTakedowns

The Tory leadership race still has more than six weeks to run, which is weird because it’s been going on for at least six years.

Four hopefuls are waiting in the wings, competing to come up with the most right-wing policies they can push without actually joining Reform UK Ltd., and those hopefuls are Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly.

Current runner-up, Kemi Badenoch appeared on the podcast of Christopher Hope of GB News, during which she played fast and loose with the rules of social mobility.

Farrukh clipped it up.

"I grew up in a middle class family.. But I became working class when I was working in McDonalds" – Conservative party leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch pic.twitter.com/anQv1MJDmT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 17, 2024

“I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16, working at McDonald’s.”

We’re surprised it was McDonald’s and not Burger King, because that’s clearly a whopper. The scepticism was visible from space.

1.

I’m not sure that’s how it works https://t.co/SEagOsw7Rk — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 17, 2024

2.

Yeah right. “And as I was sweeping floors in the McDonalds toilets I used to sing “My Old Man’s a Dustman” and randomly mutter “GORBLIMEY GUV!”, before I eventually remembered that I was the upper-middle class daughter of a professor and a doctor.” — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 17, 2024

3.

cosplaying poverty as if it’s a choice and not a political decision https://t.co/yFLN5AyO1e — sharan dhaliwal (@sharandhaliwal_) September 17, 2024

4.

“I grew up in a working class family but became a Professor of Mathematics after a school trip to Oxford University..” https://t.co/BQ31QX2Vk1 — Ponkyfishhead (@surrealfishjoke) September 17, 2024

5.

I want to believe this is a fake. But.

Anyone born working class will be guffawing or throwing something at the screen! https://t.co/EVLuGnmlnZ — David Noble (@DavidPNoble63) September 17, 2024

6.

I grew up working class, but once became an aristocrat when I wore a fascinator to a wedding ‍️ https://t.co/umvWum5Zve — WeStaged (@katy_noakes) September 17, 2024

7.

She’s an authentic working class hero, just like that Rishi Sunak… pic.twitter.com/kFPc8hwCub — Andy King #FBPE #RejoinEU #BrexitHasFailed (@2primates) September 17, 2024

8.

I was born in England. But I became Welsh aged 4 after a family holiday in Rhyl. — Shozzy (@PaulMUFC72) September 17, 2024

9.