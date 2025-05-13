There’s some assembly required for these iconic horror characters brilliantly reimagined as IKEA products
Artist Ed Harrington is a master of presenting the familiar in an unexpected way. A few examples, plucked from his former Instagram account back in 2020, illustrate [pun intended] this perfectly.
Freddy Krueger meets Edward Scissorhands
Snow White up close and personal with a facehugger
And this very different view of Piglet and Pooh
Ed is clearly drawn to the horror genre, and managed to combine that with the unlikeliest of formats – IKEA instructions.
Check these out.
1. Gremlins
2. The Omen
3. Alien
4. Pet Sematary
5. The Lost Boys
6. The Fly
7. The Walking Dead
8. Ringu