There’s some assembly required for these iconic horror characters brilliantly reimagined as IKEA products

Artist Ed Harrington is a master of presenting the familiar in an unexpected way. A few examples, plucked from his former Instagram account back in 2020, illustrate [pun intended] this perfectly.

Freddy Krueger meets Edward Scissorhands

Snow White up close and personal with a facehugger

And this very different view of Piglet and Pooh

Ed is clearly drawn to the horror genre, and managed to combine that with the unlikeliest of formats – IKEA instructions.

Check these out.

1. Gremlins

2. The Omen

3. Alien

4. Pet Sematary

5. The Lost Boys

6. The Fly

7. The Walking Dead

8. Ringu