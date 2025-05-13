12 reasons why dogs are better than humans

Animals dogs

1.

Dogs are always genuinely happy to see you.

2.

Dogs don’t make you feel guilty when you’re eating your 6th snack of the day at 11am (unless you don’t share some with them)

3.

Dogs don’t try and cause drama for the hell of it.

4.

Dogs don’t get drunk and blab your secrets.

5.

Dogs don’t hold grudges (unlike Sandra in accounts who still brings up that one time 3 years ago when you accidentally used her mug)

6.

Dogs don’t complain when you feed them the same thing every day.

7.

Dogs don’t ever ask you to lend them money.

8.

Dogs don’t judge you when you wear the same clothes 3 days in a row.

9.

When dogs chew noisily it’s cute not hugely annoying.

10.

Dogs don’t drop litter.

11.

Dogs don’t moan about your TV viewing habits.

12.

Dogs don’t get upset if you forget their birthday (not that you ever would!)

