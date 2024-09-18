Celebrity Russell Brand

This fabulous Russell Brand drive-by ‘takedown’ is 5 seconds of absolute pure joy

Poke Staff. Updated September 18th, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous five seconds that probably works best with no introduction at all. It’s a (brief) clip of Russell Brand doing what Russell Brand does these days, and it’s gone viral for reasons which will become apparent.

If you can’t stop watching it then you are very much not alone.

And if you’re thinking that it’s not entirely what it appears, then you’d be absolutely right. It is Russell Brand, obviously, but with a little added ingredient expertly added by the fabulous @jasemonkey.

The longer clip wasn’t as funny but it was a lot, lot weirder (no surprises there, you might think).

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @jasemonkey here!

We’re with this person.

Source @jasemonkey