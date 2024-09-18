This fabulous Russell Brand drive-by ‘takedown’ is 5 seconds of absolute pure joy

Celebrity Russell Brand

Here’s a rather fabulous five seconds that probably works best with no introduction at all. It’s a (brief) clip of Russell Brand doing what Russell Brand does these days, and it’s gone viral for reasons which will become apparent.

The motorist passing by knows the measure of Russell Brand. pic.twitter.com/lfpfhls4BW — The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 16, 2024

If you can’t stop watching it then you are very much not alone.

The timing and target of this epic insult are heavenly. pic.twitter.com/O4HUrL9jaZ — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) September 17, 2024

After becoming a christian earlier in the year, Russell Brand finally hears the voice of God for the first time. https://t.co/6gc7hAYPGg — Mike_M (@MrFlibble72LFC) September 17, 2024

And if you’re thinking that it’s not entirely what it appears, then you’d be absolutely right. It is Russell Brand, obviously, but with a little added ingredient expertly added by the fabulous @jasemonkey.

Is it the same guy? pic.twitter.com/QnhTco8qQo — Some Guy (@in_bloke) September 17, 2024

Yep! — The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 17, 2024

The longer clip wasn’t as funny but it was a lot, lot weirder (no surprises there, you might think).

So… I’m worth £20 to god? Not sure I’ve fully understood this demented metaphor. https://t.co/fDXsnXTBr4 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 18, 2024

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @jasemonkey here!

We’re with this person.

Watched this about 12 times and can’t stop laughing https://t.co/oueQ6Ql7Zx — Martiñio (@redmartinio) September 18, 2024

Source @jasemonkey