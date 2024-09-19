Politics Kemi Badenoch

After Kemi Badenoch’s McDonald’s gaffe, people are explaining how they changed class – 21 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2024

Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch caused a wave of facepalming this week, when she claimed she became working class when she got a job in McDonald’s as a teenager.

It’s worth a watch.

There was a supersize helping of pisstaking, which has yet to die down completely, and a lot of people have taken a leaf out of Badenoch’s Bumper Book of Social Mobility.

These are our favourites so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2