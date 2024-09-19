After Kemi Badenoch’s McDonald’s gaffe, people are explaining how they changed class – 21 funny favourites

Politics Kemi Badenoch

Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch caused a wave of facepalming this week, when she claimed she became working class when she got a job in McDonald’s as a teenager.

It’s worth a watch.

"I grew up in a middle class family.. But I became working class when I was working in McDonalds" – Conservative party leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch pic.twitter.com/anQv1MJDmT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 17, 2024

There was a supersize helping of pisstaking, which has yet to die down completely, and a lot of people have taken a leaf out of Badenoch’s Bumper Book of Social Mobility.

These are our favourites so far.

1.

"Don't pour it yourself, Robert. You'll become working class." pic.twitter.com/EtVVGK9NwH — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) September 18, 2024

2.

I grew up in a working class family but I became middle class when I bought a reduced Cornetto from Waitrose https://t.co/yoTlUTkhFt — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) September 18, 2024

3.

“….. so then I went Ito a Greggs and became working class …. Which was nice” https://t.co/8WZhsVPHTj pic.twitter.com/nZ4NstghTd — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 18, 2024

4.

I’m middle class but became working class when I got on the bus just now. Then I will become middle class again when I go in to the cocktail bar. — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 18, 2024

5.

"I grew up in a middle-class family… But I became working class when I worked weekends at a family rag-and-bone business." pic.twitter.com/ggD1TT4zUs — Moog (@a_toots) September 18, 2024

6.

I became middle class when I asked for my spaghetti hoops 'al dente'. https://t.co/Ux081mfq2U — Julie D Irwin (@JDIrwinbooks) September 18, 2024

7.

"I grew up in a working class family.. But I became middle class when I tasted Viennetta for the first time" pic.twitter.com/wFev09MctC — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) September 18, 2024

8.

"I grew up in a middle class family.. .But I became working class when I burnt my scalp with one of these" pic.twitter.com/W7G1zmeTZR — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) September 18, 2024

9.

I was a council scheme boy but I became upper class when I started shoplifting at Harrods. It just takes enterprise https://t.co/tq2RmZD8O9 — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) September 18, 2024

10.

"He won't eat the turnip soup in case it makes him working class." https://t.co/WTeOglSB8a pic.twitter.com/Yd1WL3l1m2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 19, 2024

11.