We regret to inform you that Elon Musk (aged 53 and a quarter) has entered his Adrian Mole poetry phase

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2024

We didn’t have Elon Musk writing doggerel encouraging people to have children and embrace religion on our bingo cards, but then he probably didn’t expect so many Teslas to go on fire. Life sometimes throws you a curveball.

If you like your poetry to scan well and have creative or comedic merit, this is not your lucky day.

Atheism left an empty space Secular religion took its place But left the people in despair Childless hedonism sans care Maybe religion’s not so bad To keep you from being sad

Not gonna lie – the reviews haven’t been great.

