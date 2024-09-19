We regret to inform you that Elon Musk (aged 53 and a quarter) has entered his Adrian Mole poetry phase

US elon musk funny

We didn’t have Elon Musk writing doggerel encouraging people to have children and embrace religion on our bingo cards, but then he probably didn’t expect so many Teslas to go on fire. Life sometimes throws you a curveball.

If you like your poetry to scan well and have creative or comedic merit, this is not your lucky day.

Not gonna lie – the reviews haven’t been great.

1.

Elon Musk has entered his poetry era. The libs have never been so owned. pic.twitter.com/DGQveIvbcr — Bad Writing Takes ️️‍ (@BadWritingTakes) September 18, 2024

2.

I liked this place before you came,

When nazis had a bit of shame.

With you it’s gone right down the shitter,

And it’s not X you cock, it’s Twitter. https://t.co/xGzxhdnUX3 — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) September 18, 2024

3.

I think this might be one of the worst pieces of writing of all time pic.twitter.com/UeodW5HsBJ — concepts of a ben (@limitlessjest) September 18, 2024

4.

Elon stayed up all night posting. He’s posted 159 times in the last 24 hours. All culminating in an objectively awful poem a sixth grader could write about how religion is good even though he’s an atheist. At this point I can’t tell if he’s taking too much or not enough ketamine. pic.twitter.com/XKP5du7IAi — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 18, 2024

5.

christian metalcore lyrics written by a dude from quebec https://t.co/HscUW8vzMY — brendan murphy (@brendan905) September 18, 2024

6.

someone tweeted this onto my TL even though I have him blocked so now you have to see it too because my therapist said something about spreading pain around and hurting other people I dunno I wasn’t really listening pic.twitter.com/ayeRrqHXEH — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 18, 2024

7.

There once was a man called Musk

Who sometimes was known to be brusque

He spent a fortune on Twitter

But just made it shitter

The unfunny talentless husk https://t.co/S6S2cHQIwE — SkillsMcGill (@skillsmcgill) September 18, 2024

8.

9.

10.