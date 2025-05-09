‘What’s the laziest thing you’ve ever done?’ – 22 people who took being bone idle to heroic lengths

Life funny r/AskUK

We can all be a lethargic bit idle now and then, cutting corners to achieve something, or simply not being arsed to do it all. But some people go beyond being a bit slothful and turn laziness into an absolute art form. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Wonderful-Cow-9664 asked ‘What’s the laziest thing you’ve ever done?’ and followed it up with their own incredibly torpid example:

I’m having a lazy day off today, I wanted to watch something on Netflix, but the remote was on the coffee table at the opposite end of the sofa, so I watched it on my iPad instead.

Which had people languidly queueing up to demonstrate their own incredible indolence.

1.

‘Bought a film online because I couldn’t be arsed to walk upstairs and get the DVD.’

–Mcc1978mjm

2.

‘I used to put a wash cycle back on because I didn’t want to do the next steps.’

–Regantowers

3.

‘I couldn’t be bothered to get off the sofa to pick up the remote to put the telly on, so I downloaded a remote control app on my phone and used that instead.’

–themuddypuddle

4.

‘Literally just not eat anything for an entire day because I couldn’t be bothered going to the shop.’

–Ordinary-Space-5446

5.

‘I’ve done that too. I’ve also ordered pizza from Domino’s just to get a bottle of fizzy pop delivered to me because I couldn’t be arsed to go out shopping.’

–arfur_narmful

6.

‘Ordered delivery from the shop next door.’

–Helpful_Perception77

7.

‘Took the dog for a walk, got to the end of the road and decided I couldn’t be actually be bothered to walk, saw the bus coming, got it the one stop back to home.’

–Miserable-Ad7835

8.

‘I once couldn’t be bothered to wash up during a bout of postpartum depression so chucked all the washing up out and then walked next door to the Co-op and got a new dinner set. I don’t know what was going through my head, but that’s always stuck with me.’

–MissWomble

9.

‘I actually gave up smoking because one day I couldn’t be arsed to go to the shop to buy more.’

–PickleInterlopingCat

10.

‘I had crisps and Werther’s toffees for dinner tonight.’

–EllebumbleB

11.

‘I once rode my motorbike to the ice cream van, which was about 40 feet away across the road. Didn’t think it through, had to walk back carrying ice creams, and then go back to fetch my bike!’

–Firebirdapache