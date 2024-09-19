Life bosses work

This American ‘theocratic fascist’ said it was ’embarrassing’ for adults to take a sick day off work and this A++ comeback was visible from space

September 19th, 2024

To the world now of American conservative commentator, author and self-described ‘theocratic fascist’ Matt Walsh, who’s been having his say on people who take sick days off work.

Walsh said it was ’embarrassing’ for adults to take sick days – he said he’s only taken a sick day twice in seven years – and reckons sick days are for kids trying to avoid doing a test at school.

But of all the comebacks this one shone brightest.

