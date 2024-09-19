This American ‘theocratic fascist’ said it was ’embarrassing’ for adults to take a sick day off work and this A++ comeback was visible from space

Life bosses work

To the world now of American conservative commentator, author and self-described ‘theocratic fascist’ Matt Walsh, who’s been having his say on people who take sick days off work.

Walsh said it was ’embarrassing’ for adults to take sick days – he said he’s only taken a sick day twice in seven years – and reckons sick days are for kids trying to avoid doing a test at school.

Matt Walsh: “Taking a sick day as an adult should be pretty embarrassing for you” pic.twitter.com/lU0gYJi4V3 — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 17, 2024

And it prompted lots of very popular and totally on-point replies.

Exactly, don't let a life-threatening illness stop you from making your boss wealthier. Who cares if you are contagious. Get in there and work! — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) September 17, 2024

This is how much you employer cares bout your well being pic.twitter.com/fvyhGKjipi — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) September 18, 2024

When one has something contagious, one ought to stay away from people.

This means that in some professions, taking a sick day or few is necessary.

It's good you recognize that your job is easy enough that you don't need to call off sick. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) September 17, 2024

But of all the comebacks this one shone brightest.

A guy who podcasts for a living thinks you shouldn't use your sick days. Corporate simp. https://t.co/pBMjpKPQNs — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) September 18, 2024

And just in case you were interested …

To conclude …

If my job was podcast I wouldn’t call out sick either — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) September 18, 2024

And also this, very much this.

In all my adult years, I've come to realize that Conservativism is basically just half lack of empathy and half corporate boot licking. https://t.co/e253wArko3 — DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) September 18, 2024

READ MORE

The Guardian just published a guide to ‘Britishcore: 100 experiences that define and unite modern Britons’ and had people hollering into next year

Source @JasonSCampbell