The Good Liars offered ‘Tone down the rhetoric’ posters to Trump fans – and it went as well as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 20th, 2024

After a man was arrested and charged for being on one of Donald Trump’s golf courses with an assault rifle, people of all political hues asked for the rhetoric to be toned down to try and calm people’s attitudes.

Trump’s VP candidate JD Vance specifically blamed Democrats calling his running mate a Fascist for the attempt or attempts on his life, Here’s how that worked out for him.

In the spirit of making politics a safer place – and finding out just how stupid Trump fans can be – The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – very kindly printed some free posters for them to take into a rally. They had options.

That sound you just heard was the echo of multiple facepalms. Here’s the Twitter/X verdict.

Harsh, but fair.

