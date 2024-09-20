The Good Liars offered ‘Tone down the rhetoric’ posters to Trump fans – and it went as well as you’d expect

US the good liars

After a man was arrested and charged for being on one of Donald Trump’s golf courses with an assault rifle, people of all political hues asked for the rhetoric to be toned down to try and calm people’s attitudes.

Trump’s VP candidate JD Vance specifically blamed Democrats calling his running mate a Fascist for the attempt or attempts on his life, Here’s how that worked out for him.

CNN put together a rhetoric collection pic.twitter.com/BXQssMDDXh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024

In the spirit of making politics a safer place – and finding out just how stupid Trump fans can be – The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – very kindly printed some free posters for them to take into a rally. They had options.

We tried to hand out “tone down the rhetoric” signs at the Trump rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GxXAD7kNPt — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) September 19, 2024

That sound you just heard was the echo of multiple facepalms. Here’s the Twitter/X verdict.

“Ok. There you have it.” — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) September 19, 2024

This is pretty brilliant planning. Some of your best work! The irony between the 2 signs they seem totally oblivious to, or they vocally say, ramp up the rhetoric. MAGA are radicals. — Texas Dystopia (@Texas4Progress) September 19, 2024

I love how people prove they’re idiots. And will follow a man blindly — New Comga (@NewComga) September 19, 2024

Can we start a fund to help these people relocate to Florida. https://t.co/4w9oZg9wQ2 — Trick Fall (@realtrickfall) September 19, 2024

Hate is the motivating force of MAGA — The Dread Space Pirate Roberts (@SteamboatLion) September 19, 2024

OMG I love these guys!! — MelissaJPeltier (@MelissaJPeltier) September 19, 2024

And this is why we are here today. ‍♀️ https://t.co/Zt30Oz1451 — Cathy Ann (@Clevelandorbust) September 20, 2024

I just can’t laugh at this.

These are actual real voting Americans… in the tens of millions across the country. Our neighbors. Our friends. Our family members… And they’re all so fucking stupid.

God help us. — Hey Zeus (@HeyZeus_1) September 19, 2024

Omfg… I don’t know if I should laugh or cry. — cheryl craig (@CraigCheryl) September 19, 2024

Always entertaining to find so many idiots in one place! https://t.co/ejct4EJ2hg — Michaela (@Michael41352929) September 19, 2024

Brilliant & flabbergasting in equal measure. https://t.co/iTWOWQBTwG — Brendan Gordon (@BrendanGordon2V) September 20, 2024

Such clueless fools. This new class system in America has been brought to you by Mara Lardo. https://t.co/Q8BAAUSb3q — Rivera Ride the Wave (@photorivera) September 20, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

Did you first explain to them what "rhetoric" means? — Interstate2025 (@Interstate2025) September 19, 2024

