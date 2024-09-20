Nigel Farage may have lied about being advised not to hold in-person surgeries in Clacton for security reasons, and we’re shocked! Shocked, we tell you!

Politics nigel farage

On Thursday morning, Nigel Farage gave an interview to his fellow NF, LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

Although the handover of the show to the next slot’s presenter, James O’Brien, initially caused a massive stir because it was so scathing towards the MP for Clacton, it was an exchange about Farage’s constituency work that next caught people’s attention.

Nigel Farage reveals to @NickFerrariLBC why he hasn't been holding in-person surgeries in Clacton. pic.twitter.com/Wr7FRWZPcF — LBC (@LBC) September 19, 2024

Ferrari: You won’t be doing physical surgeries in Clacton? Farage: Not yet. Ferrari: Do you envisage that you will eventually? Farage: When Parliament allow me. Ferrari: Why is Parliament blocking you? Farage: Have a guess. Ferrari: Have you been advised for your own security not to hold surgeries? Farage: I would have thought that would make sense, wouldn’t you? Ferrari: Who has that advice come from? Farage: Well, we’re – you know – the Speaker’s office … Ferrari: Lindsay Hoyle’s office? Farage: And beneath, beneath the Speaker’s office there is a security team who give advice and say you should do some things and not do others, so we’re not in a fit state to do the old-style surgeries. But, you know what, David, if you’ve got something to say to me as a Clacton resident, actually, Zoom is not the end of the world.

Despite his apparent attempt to fudge the responses, Farage clearly said he would hold in-person surgeries when Parliament allowed him to do so, but not now.

Which was odd for a couple of reasons …

There was the fact that security staff are available to MPs for such things.

Trained security staff are provided at no cost to the MP for surgeries… https://t.co/N3Yq89gvIB — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) September 19, 2024

And then there was the response of the Speaker’s office and parliamentary security team.

Interesting update to this via @PA "The Speaker’s Office and Parliament’s security team have no recollection of telling Nigel Farage that he should not hold in-person surgeries in his constituency, the PA news agency understands." https://t.co/OVl2hiLCci — Richard Vaughan (@RichardVaughan1) September 19, 2024

The idea that Farage might have mislead people didn’t exactly come as an enormous shock.

1.

Oh.

"…the Speaker's Office and Parliament's security team have dismissed his claims, saying they have no recollection of telling Mr Farage that he should not hold in-person surgeries in his constituency."https://t.co/4H1SpCILtP — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 19, 2024

2.

You mean he told a fib? Goodness gracious me – how very unexpected! https://t.co/KO1IRS9ARm — The Bear (@i_iratus) September 19, 2024

3.

Nigel Farage says he can't do in-person surgeries in Clacton as he was advised not to by the Speaker's Office. Who have confirmed this is crap. More likely he can't fit them in between his hectic schedule of grifting jobs and kissing Trump's arse. https://t.co/weoM6kJxdG — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 19, 2024

4.

5.

Farage tells Nick Ferrari he's not doing surgeries because he thinks voters will "flow through the door with knives in their pockets and says advised not to by the Speaker's Office for security reasons Speaker's Office essentially say that's bollocks https://t.co/9a5huATagE — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 19, 2024

6.

Doesn’t Farage realise people will check every outrageous claim he makes? https://t.co/jymW6eCrum — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) September 19, 2024

7.

This would be a really good moment, @Nigel_Farage, for you to produce an evidential paper-trail that makes clear your claim. You can do that, can't you, Nigel? You're not just mugging off your #Clacton constituents, are you, Nigel?#NigelFarage #Reform https://t.co/cbRu2zOziM pic.twitter.com/zzZX5m7TKD — Paul “Welshcake” Evans (@pauledevans) September 19, 2024

8.

Pants on fire again then. https://t.co/3y84RSsGWM — Tara O'Connor (@tarapoconnor) September 19, 2024

9.

Old sly hand himself Eric Clacton found to be talking out of his shoe again… well I for one absolutely expected it — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 19, 2024

10.

How strange something Farage declares is not recalled by any others wo would have been involved in that decision making……….. almost like he's making it up so he has an excuse for failing to fulfill his role as an MP — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 19, 2024

11.

Nigel Farage has claimed the security services have banned him from holding constituency surgeries in Clacton, this of course is a steaming pile of bullshit. Farage is a workshy scrounger who's barely done a day's work in his life!!!#FarageRiots pic.twitter.com/4jeOPAIyRH — KGB_News (@GBNews23653867) September 19, 2024

12.

I bet if they paid £1000 a pop they could have an in person meeting with him. — Torryder (@Torryder) September 19, 2024

13.

So ‘Man of the People’, Nigel Farage, feels safe enough to regularly frequent pubs & pub gardens but not safe enough to hold a single constituency surgery? https://t.co/m7rpVjEorE — David (@Zero_4) September 19, 2024

14.

The excellent Keir Starmer parody account summed up the situation.

Nigel Farage is happy to hold in-person surgeries for any of his Clacton constituents who live in the US. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 19, 2024

