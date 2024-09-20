21 funny reactions to news that they’re resurrecting The Passion of the Christ for a sequel

Entertainment films

After teasing a sequel last year, the producers of The Passion of the Christ have confirmed a start date.

‘THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST 2’ will begin filming in early 2025. Jim Caviezel will return as Jesus. (via: https://t.co/D08OYLmKnx) pic.twitter.com/Nrg7DhAHeN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2024

We’re not sure how they’ll explain Jesus being 20 years older. Perhaps the make-up artist can work miracles.

1.

Passion of the Christ 2: Electric Boogaloo — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) September 18, 2024

2.

You Only Live Twice. https://t.co/rHoZh87oCE — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 19, 2024

3.

Did I miss part of the Bible or something — Grahamalot (@Grahamelot) September 18, 2024

4.

In this sequel, Jesus will sing with Lady Gaga. — Edna Garrett (@WatchMyReview) September 18, 2024

5.

Me and the boys when Passion of the Christ 2 ends with a “Jesus will return” post credit scene pic.twitter.com/d6ztDBjdhC — Bee (@SavinTheBees) September 19, 2024

6.

2 Pash, 2 Christ https://t.co/ZnM1a9UYYp — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) September 19, 2024

7.

The Passion of the Christ 2 pic.twitter.com/8qTzk05voA — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) September 18, 2024

8.

No way they making a heaven cinematic universe — 優木 せつ菜 | Makeine SZN (@Nljigakulive) September 18, 2024

9.

"It's never too late for a sequel, Lemon. The studio has high hopes for The Passion of the Christ 2. John Mulaney will voice Jesus's new sidekick, Ephraim, a wise-cracking mule from Arimathea. I'm fairly certain he's not in the Bible, but I'm Catholic, so I can't be sure." pic.twitter.com/CICOGoCjWq — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 18, 2024

10.

No spoilers please. Haven’t watched the first one yet. — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) September 19, 2024

11.