21 funny reactions to news that they’re resurrecting The Passion of the Christ for a sequel
After teasing a sequel last year, the producers of The Passion of the Christ have confirmed a start date.
‘THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST 2’ will begin filming in early 2025.
Jim Caviezel will return as Jesus.
(via: https://t.co/D08OYLmKnx) pic.twitter.com/Nrg7DhAHeN
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2024
We’re not sure how they’ll explain Jesus being 20 years older. Perhaps the make-up artist can work miracles.
1.
Passion of the Christ 2: Electric Boogaloo
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) September 18, 2024
2.
You Only Live Twice. https://t.co/rHoZh87oCE
— Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 19, 2024
3.
Did I miss part of the Bible or something
— Grahamalot (@Grahamelot) September 18, 2024
4.
In this sequel, Jesus will sing with Lady Gaga.
— Edna Garrett (@WatchMyReview) September 18, 2024
5.
Me and the boys when Passion of the Christ 2 ends with a “Jesus will return” post credit scene pic.twitter.com/d6ztDBjdhC
— Bee (@SavinTheBees) September 19, 2024
6.
2 Pash, 2 Christ https://t.co/ZnM1a9UYYp
— Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) September 19, 2024
7.
The Passion of the Christ 2 pic.twitter.com/8qTzk05voA
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) September 18, 2024
8.
No way they making a heaven cinematic universe
— 優木 せつ菜 | Makeine SZN (@Nljigakulive) September 18, 2024
9.
"It's never too late for a sequel, Lemon. The studio has high hopes for The Passion of the Christ 2. John Mulaney will voice Jesus's new sidekick, Ephraim, a wise-cracking mule from Arimathea. I'm fairly certain he's not in the Bible, but I'm Catholic, so I can't be sure." pic.twitter.com/CICOGoCjWq
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 18, 2024
10.
No spoilers please. Haven’t watched the first one yet.
— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) September 19, 2024
11.
This summer, Jesus is back with a vengeance, and this time, he's not crucifucking around
— Braden (@BradenIsBased) September 18, 2024