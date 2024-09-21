Let Casper the singing dog bring a bit of canine joy to your day
If you’re a fan of America’s Got Talent, you may remember singing dog and owner act, Casper and Pam, from season 16.
The pair were eliminated just before the quarter finals, but won the hearts of the public with perfomances like this.
They now have a very popular social media presence and this is one of their most-liked videos.
@thepamquinn Oh. My. god. ♀️ #doginterrupted #singingdog #foryoupage #crazy #SearchForWonderMom #dogmom #insane #duet ♬ original sound – thepamquinn
Pam’s reaction is the icing on the cake. The clip, from 2022, recently went viral after being posted on Twitter/X by the wonderful Buitengebieden, who was smitten.
Can’t stop laughing..
@casperandpam pic.twitter.com/rinlkdD7WP
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 8, 2024
He wasn’t the only one.
1.
He's heard her sing before, and he knows what's next.
I trust him.
— Whatsup – The Purple Whale (@80strolls) September 8, 2024
2.
she was shooketh pic.twitter.com/Rm40aEuojp
— Carl Poppa (@poppacalypse) September 9, 2024
3.
me trying to sing a song on the pod https://t.co/JUHhWx50kF
— BIG DIPPER (SF SEP 28-30) (@BigDipperJelly) September 9, 2024
4.
Love love love Casper and Pam. https://t.co/RRuHjpuDpH
— Lauren (@lorloLauren) September 9, 2024
5.
the dog can't wait to start
Seriously
— Nyang' (@Elvis_Wuo) September 8, 2024
6.
Definition of let's do this
— Nyang' (@Elvis_Wuo) September 8, 2024
7.
When the spirit moves you, you can’t wait!! https://t.co/m3vz00FmP0
— A. Adar Ayira (@AdarAyiraViews) September 9, 2024
8.
Everyone’s a critic. https://t.co/nFqxjA9owU
— Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) September 9, 2024
9.
Goddamn. I hate when people say to wait for the end but goddamn wait for the end. https://t.co/W7WkSSrbGm
— The Book of Daniel (@cmh_dan) September 8, 2024
10.
Watched 20 times already https://t.co/ifK2QbzA42
— Chef Bezos (@Obitim_) September 9, 2024
11.
Me during open call auditions https://t.co/JPWhQngMqv
— Onajite Dede (@onajite_dede) September 9, 2024
You can also follow Casper and Pam on Instagram and Twitter/X.
