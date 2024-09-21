Animals dogs

Let Casper the singing dog bring a bit of canine joy to your day

Poke Staff. Updated September 21st, 2024

If you’re a fan of America’s Got Talent, you may remember singing dog and owner act, Casper and Pam, from season 16.

The pair were eliminated just before the quarter finals, but won the hearts of the public with perfomances like this.

They now have a very popular social media presence and this is one of their most-liked videos.

@thepamquinn Oh. My. god. ‍♀️ #doginterrupted #singingdog #foryoupage #crazy #SearchForWonderMom #dogmom #insane #duet ♬ original sound – thepamquinn

Pam’s reaction is the icing on the cake. The clip, from 2022, recently went viral after being posted on Twitter/X by the wonderful Buitengebieden, who was smitten.

He wasn’t the only one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

You can also follow Casper and Pam on Instagram and Twitter/X.

READ MORE

19 name suggestions for this ‘silly British dog’ that are worth a round of a-paws

Source Casper and Pam Image Screengrab