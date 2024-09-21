Let Casper the singing dog bring a bit of canine joy to your day

Animals dogs

If you’re a fan of America’s Got Talent, you may remember singing dog and owner act, Casper and Pam, from season 16.

The pair were eliminated just before the quarter finals, but won the hearts of the public with perfomances like this.

They now have a very popular social media presence and this is one of their most-liked videos.

Pam’s reaction is the icing on the cake. The clip, from 2022, recently went viral after being posted on Twitter/X by the wonderful Buitengebieden, who was smitten.

He wasn’t the only one.

1.

He's heard her sing before, and he knows what's next. I trust him. — Whatsup – The Purple Whale (@80strolls) September 8, 2024

2.

she was shooketh pic.twitter.com/Rm40aEuojp — Carl Poppa (@poppacalypse) September 9, 2024

3.

me trying to sing a song on the pod https://t.co/JUHhWx50kF — BIG DIPPER (SF SEP 28-30) (@BigDipperJelly) September 9, 2024

4.

Love love love Casper and Pam. https://t.co/RRuHjpuDpH — Lauren (@lorloLauren) September 9, 2024

5.

the dog can't wait to start

Seriously — Nyang' (@Elvis_Wuo) September 8, 2024

6.

Definition of let's do this — Nyang' (@Elvis_Wuo) September 8, 2024

7.

When the spirit moves you, you can’t wait!! https://t.co/m3vz00FmP0 — A. Adar Ayira (@AdarAyiraViews) September 9, 2024

8.

9.

Goddamn. I hate when people say to wait for the end but goddamn wait for the end. https://t.co/W7WkSSrbGm — The Book of Daniel (@cmh_dan) September 8, 2024

10.

Watched 20 times already https://t.co/ifK2QbzA42 — Chef Bezos (@Obitim_) September 9, 2024

11.

Me during open call auditions https://t.co/JPWhQngMqv — Onajite Dede (@onajite_dede) September 9, 2024

You can also follow Casper and Pam on Instagram and Twitter/X.

Source Casper and Pam Image Screengrab