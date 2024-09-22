Want to see Moo Deng expertly added to 25 classic album covers? Of course you do

Entertainment funny

If you’ve been online for more than five minutes within the past fortnight, you’ll be aware of the phenomenon that is Moo Deng, a very viral baby pygmy hippo from the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

She has cuteness levels that border on the illegal, and people just love her.

Moo deng is never dry or calm pic.twitter.com/EgUpj64Ad3 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 19, 2024

Moo Deng what are you doing here? pic.twitter.com/mA0L8295Hu — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 19, 2024

When we spotted this thread by the fabulous .:RiotGrlErin:. – @RiotGrlErin – of Moo Deng making her debut as the star of some classic album covers, we couldn’t resist sharing it with everyone.

See if Moo Deng made it to your favourite album cover.

moo deng in album covers: thread pic.twitter.com/26OPVlTJCI — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) September 20, 2024

