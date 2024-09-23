Liam Gallagher said he’d buy people’s Oasis tickets back off them if they didn’t rate his voice and this totally on-song comeback was simply magnificent

Celebrity comebacks liam gallagher

Anthony Joshua’s shock heavyweight boxing defeat to Daniel Dubois was quite the spectacle by all accounts, played out in front of a record 96,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Organisers turned the razzle dazzle up to 11 with a pre-bout performance by none other than Liam Gallagher himself, ahead of the singer’s Oasis reunion tour next year.

"I need to be myself, I can't be no one else" Liam Gallagher does Supersonic in front of 96,000 at Wembley ⚡️#RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition | #JoshuaDubois | Buy NOW on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/FXWiFF98Ej pic.twitter.com/Dt8UKfms96 — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) September 21, 2024

Except not everyone was impressed by the singer’s efforts, prompting complaints about the sound quality (and disappointment that Noel hadn’t turned up with him, which was surely a bit much).

Liam Gallagher… Leave the music before the music leaves you. — Chris (@ChrisST03_) September 21, 2024

Liam Gallagher "watch this for a shite performance" Joshua "hold my beer" — Ross Thaddeus (@faddy860) September 21, 2024

If only he remembered how to sing like himself. — gaudino (@gaudino__) September 21, 2024

Lots of tickets for resale after that — Lewis (@Sir__LSG) September 21, 2024

And the criticism didn’t escape the attention of the man himself, who responsed in characteristically understated style.

To all those SHITCUNTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LFUCKING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 22, 2024

To which a lot of fans – well, we say ‘fans’ – responded in kind.

Like most Man City fans, you do a lot of crying and winging. — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) September 22, 2024

You tell them, you fkin Poundland Beatle — Lee (@KopAce74) September 22, 2024

But no-one – absolutely no-one – had a better burn than @JimCognito2016.

Dynamic pricing mate, if you want them back, they're now £1500. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 22, 2024

Supersonic!

Brilliant — La Penguinne (@Mumsybum50) September 22, 2024

Last word to this person.

This is what Liam Gallagher sounds like at a gig. Not a fucking sports production that’s set up for TV. Some amount of wanna be xfactor judges. It’s not Taylor swift you’re going to see pic.twitter.com/OcTLAozfyq — mel roberts (@melrobe08536915) September 22, 2024

Follow @JimCognito2016 here!

