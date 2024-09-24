Nobody in history has ever been as excited about cow manure as this young Irish farmer and it’s brilliant

Life farming ireland

In life, it’s important to have passions.

And here’s one young man who is passionate about cow sh*t.

The National Ploughing Championship is an annual institution in Ireland, a huge celebration of Irish farming life, comprising a showcase of agricultural innovation and products and, yes, a ploughing competition.

It’s a huge event, drawing between 75,000-90,000 daily visitors across its two days this week – including the Irish president, Taoiseach [prime minister] and other political leaders.

It’s a place for farmers, country people and the agri-curious. The interviews with this year’s attendees, especially young people, have been truly adorable.

We saw what machinery people were looking out for at #Ploughing2024 pic.twitter.com/WXf1XbzcLJ — Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) September 19, 2024

But one such young person stood out from the, erm, herd. Eoin Lynch, from Mitchelstown in Co Cork, went viral on social media when he used an interview with a journalist to wax lyrical about his love of slurry (that is, the process of turning cow manure into a natural fertilizer for crops and soil).

Here’s what Eoin has to say, when the interviewer asks: “Anything in particular you have an interest in at the Ploughing?”

“Slurry. Jaysus, I love the slurry here. A lot of slurry. I just think about slurry, I eat slurry, and dream about slurry. That’s my motto so.”

Eoin then goes on further to talk about his favourite tractors, and if you’re not totally obsessed and/or in love with him at that point, you need to see a doctor ASAP.

People on TikTok, especially, were big fans.

1.

“I want someone to talk about me the way he talks about slurry.”

-Artist Wotutu.

2.

“No idea how I’ve ended up on Irish plough TikTok but I’m not mad about it.”

-Marianne Scarfe

3.

“‘Savage heat…’ 17 degrees Celsius with no wind…. ”

-Realistic

4.

“He seems young to talk so farmerish like an older man. Some craic , fair play to him.”

-Serena Owens

5.

“Young fella loving life. Good to see a lad enjoying his work.”

-tedandtilly1

6.

“I haven’t seen a standup collar for awhile, feels nostalgic.”

-Sam

7.

“I had to read the subtitles even though I’m from Glasgow. Like, Glasgow Glasgow.”

-simeenaahmed

8.

Fair to say we just crowned a new king https://t.co/U1ZHwZ9xk8 — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) September 20, 2024

9.

Really? God, I hope the inevitable Viral attention/fame doesn’t change that, he’s like one of those Hallmark Channel farmers the Big City New Yorker will uproot their whole life for — Aislinn O’Loughlin – BIG BAD ME is out now!!! (@AshiLockie) September 20, 2024

10.

Saw it last night on TikTok and watched it like 15 times back to back and had no idea why. Pure, unbridled charisma. — Robin Edds (@robinedds) September 20, 2024

11.

I have reached ploughing TikTok. They are talking so lovingly about slurry. They are slandering John Deere. What a time to be alive with access to the internet. — Samantha (@arcuaria) September 20, 2024

Here’s to you Eoin. Our Slurry King.

1.1 million views on TikTok later!

The man himself Eoin Lynch, with Agriland Managing Director Cormac Farrelly pic.twitter.com/6cGljRgQp1 — Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) September 19, 2024

